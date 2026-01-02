Texas A&M wide receiver Izaiah Williams has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3 has learned. He just finished up his freshman season with the Aggies.

He’s caught nine passes for 86 yards and a touchdown in two seasons for Texas A&M. Almost all of that came this past season.

Williams played high school football at Carrollwood Day (Zephyrhills, FL), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 226 overall recruit in the 2024 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that compiles all major recruiting media services.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA decided. While players have just over two weeks to enter the portal, they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, so it varies throughout the sport.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M defensive back Bryce Anderson is planning to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal as well, On3’s Pete Nakos reported. He’s spent the past four seasons in College Station.

Over that time, Anderson has accumulated 117 total tackles, six pass deflections, 1.5 sacks, one interception and two forced fumbles. This past season he chalked up 10 total tackles on the year.

Anderson played high school football at West Brook (Beaumont, Texas), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 59 overall recruit in the 2022 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that compiles all major recruiting media services.

Moving forward, it’ll be interesting to see where Anderson ends up transferring. He’ll have plenty of suitors after being part of an impressive Texas A&M defense in 2025.