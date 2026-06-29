Skip to main content
Join Now
Team Avatar
Texas A&M

Rivals Football Recruiting

'We're good friends': The Las Vegas receiver connection that's now headed to Texas A&M

adamgorney
Adam Gorney

National Reporter, rivals

@adamgorney6h0members liked this
Reporting for
Damani Warren and Eric McFarland afi

RECOMMENDATIONS

Curated by editors · personalized to your reading

$1 for 2 months
then billed annually
Aggie Yell
+
+
One subscription: The best Texas A&M Aggies coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.