Western Kentucky INF Lane Arroyos commits to Texas A&M out of NCAA transfer portal

Western Kentucky infielder Lane Arroyos has committed to Texas A&M, he announced on his Twitter account on Monday evening. He spent just one season with the Hilltoppers before entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Arroyos began his college career at New Mexico Junior College, where he played from 2023-25. He posted a .360 batting average in 361 at-bats for the Thunderbirds.

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This past season for Western Kentucky, Lane Arroyos emerged as a standout player. He hit .361 on the season, with six home runs, a triple and 24 doubles. He drew 43 walks and struck out 48 times in 208 at-bats.

The first baseman was named a first-team All-Conference USA selection this season for Western Kentucky. He was a mainstay in the lineup and had multi-hit games in 27 of 54 contests. He logged 53 starts.

During the season, Lane Arroyos posted two four-hit games. He went 4-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs in WKU’s 13-0 seven inning win over Eastern Kentucky on April 21 and went 4-for-5 with two runs, a double, and an RBI in an 11-0 seven inning win at MTSU on May 2.

Arroyos led the league in batting average and doubles and was second in on-base percentage and OPS. He was third in hits (75) and fourth in RBIs (50).

Texas A&M loses an infielder to the portal

While Lane Arroyos is on his way in, after two seasons in College Station, Texas A&M infielder Sawyer Farr has entered the NCAA transfer portal and will head out, according to On3’s Pete Nakos.

Farr appeared in just 19 games for the Aggies this season as a sophomore. He had 10 hits in 40 at-bats, tallying three doubles and 7 RBI. He drew six walks and struck out 13 times.

All 11 of Farr’s starts came at second base. He saw far more action as a touted freshman in 2025, making 31 starts and playing in 39 total games. The Fort Worth, Texas native struggled in his first campaign, hitting just .176 with a .552 OPS over 85 ABs.

On3’s Hunter Shelton also contributed to this report.