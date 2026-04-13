Rory McIlroy won the 90th Masters Tournament on Sunday to become just the fourth-ever back-to-back champion. But he wasn’t the only PGA golfer to make history this weekend at Augusta National.

Scottie Scheffler, the PGA’s No. 1-ranked golfer, closed out Sunday with a 11-under par 68 to become the first-ever player to post bogey-free rounds over the final two days of the Masters Tournament since as far back as 1942, according to CBS.

Scheffler fell out of the leader group with a four-bogey 2-over 74 on Friday to enter the weekend at even par after 36 holes. But everything changed Saturday when the two-time Masters champion (2022 and 2024) posted a career-best 7-under 65 round that began with an eagle on hole No. 2. That was one of six birdies-or-better in a bogey-free Saturday to get back in the championship mix just four strokes back from co-leaders McIlroy and Cameron Young entering the final round Sunday.

Scheffler opened the fourth round with a birdie on hole No. 1 and then did it again on No. 3 to pull within two strokes of the lead while McIlroy struggled on the front-nine. Scheffler actually tied McIlroy at 9-under after six holes and parred 11 consecutive holes before back-to-back birdies on No. 15 and 16 to pull into second place behind McIlroy. But by that point McIlroy had a two-stroke lead entering the final few holes before capping back-to-back green jackets with a bogey on No. 18 to finish at 12-under par 71 on Sunday — one stroke ahead of Scheffler.

“The first few days, I played what I felt was really solid on Thursday and then Friday was softer greens, that round really hurt, especially the mistakes I made on the back nine,” Scheffler told CBS. “But overall a lot of good stuff to give myself a chance. And ultimately we came a couple of shots short.”

Rory McIlroy becomes fourth golfer with back-to-back Masters championships

Much like a year ago, Rory McIlroy’s second-straight green jacket wasn’t exactly a walk-in-the-park.

The Irishman built a six-stroke lead coming out Friday’s action with a 7-under 65 to enter the weekend at 12-under. But McIlroy’s advantage collapsed Saturday with a 1-over par 73 after three bogies and a double-bogey to enter Sunday tied for the lead at 11-under with Cameron Young.

But after struggling down the back-nine last year to force a playoff, McIlroy parred four of the final five holes to secure the one-stroke victory Sunday afternoon. That included a short chip-in put to bogey No. 18 for his second-career green jacket.

McIlroy joins elite company with his back-to-back Masters victories, following PGA legends Jack Nicklaus (1965-66), Nick Faldo (1989-90) and Tigers Woods (2001-02) as the only other golfers to win two straight green jackets.

