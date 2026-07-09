5-star CB John Meredith III appeal denied by UIL committee, remains ineligible at North Crowley

Class of 2027 5-star cornerback John Meredith III, a Texas Longhorns’ commitment, will remain ineligible at Fort Worth (TX) North Crowley, but is eligible to play at Euless Trinity, according to multiple reports.

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The UIL State Executive committee voted on Thursday morning regarding Meredith’s eligibility at North Crowley, voting 3-2 to uphold the elite defensive back from playing for the Panthers this upcoming 2026 Texas high school football season. The ruling by the UIL backs up the initial DEC’s decision on Meredith, which denied him eligibility due to the transfer being deemed for athletic purposes.

BREAKING the UIL State Executive committee has denied North Crowley DB John Meredith's appeal by a 3-2 vote and upholding the DEC ruling that the transfer was for athletic purposes. The Texas commit has been ruled ineligble for varsity athletics at North Crowley #txhsfb #HookEm… — Matt Stepp (@Matt_Stepp817) July 9, 2026

Meredith is ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the state, No. 1 at his position and No. 2 nationally, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. The elite cornerback has a NIL valuation of $1-million heading into the 2026 high school football season.

North Crowley was heading into this new season figuring to boast one of the top defensive secondaries in the country as the team was slated to feature Meredith paired with four-star cornerback Jerry Outhouse (UCLA commit) and three-star safety Elijajuan Houston (Arizona State commit).

DeMarcus Harris was promoted during the off-season as North Crowley’s next head football coach, taking over for Ray Gates, who stepped down and accepted a collegiate job under Neal Brown at North Texas. Gates finished his tenure at North Crowley after four successful seasons, compiling a record of 54-4 with a UIL Class 6A, Division I state championship in 2024.

Scouting Summary: “John Meredith was the top cornerback during Saturday’s game, making a number of plays in coverage. The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder had an impressive interception during the second half, turning to locate and track the football on a deep shot. Earlier in the game, he ran stride for stride with Utah signee Salesi Moa on a vertical route. He also showed a quick break on the ball, driving to quickly close and force an incompletion. Meredith’s combination of size and outstanding athleticism give him a prototypical physical skill set as an outside corner. The Arlington (Texas) Trinity product raised his game when the lights were brightest at Under Armour, effectively locking down his side of the field and making plays when targeted.” – Rivals Director of Scouting & Rankings, Charles Power

More about North Crowley High School

“North Crowley High School, located in Crowley, Texas, is a prominent public school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and diverse extracurricular programs. Offering a range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. North Crowley’s athletic teams are highly successful, frequently achieving state-level recognition. Emphasizing leadership, community service, and personal growth, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.”