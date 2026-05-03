Arch Manning calls family 'regular' despite prolific football careers

For most people, being the starting quarterback at Texas would make them the most well-known person in the family. Arch Manning is a little different, though. Manning barely cracks into the top three because of who his uncles are. Peyton Manning is already in the Hall of Fame, while Eli Manning has a great chance of getting there.

A dynamic we do not see too often, everyone is curious how it works. But Arch says they are just a “regular family” and are like everyone else.

“My family is pretty much just regular family,” Manning said. “Just do normal things and have fun. So, it never really hit me and I don’t think it ever really will.”

Heck, even Manning’s parents are considered great athletes. Cooper was on pace to play wide receiver at Ole Miss before having to step away from football due to injuries. Ellen played high school volleyball at an elite level. A lot of times, Cooper will give credit for his son’s athleticism to Ellen.

However, Cooper’s two brothers are the ones who make the most headlines. Support for their nephew has come from both Peyton and Eli in recent years. Manning was one of the more covered high school recruits in recent times. Finally taking over at Texas under head coach Steve Sarkisian only upped the attention heading his way. Plenty of advice, both publicly and privately, has come from the former NFL quarterbacks.

“I’m well-documented on how proud we are of Arch,” Peyton Manning said back in the summer of 2024. “I try to be a resource to him. He and I worked out several weeks ago together.”

Now, all the focus for Manning is putting together a nice 2026. Texas sees the regular season begin on Sept. 5, welcoming the Texas State Bobcats to town. One Saturday later is a massive rematch against the Ohio State Buckeyes. This will make three meetings in as many years, with Ohio State winning the previous two. Manning will be tasked with finding a way to finally take down Ryan Day‘s group.

Manning is looking to continue his success from the back end of 2025. A shaky September was well documented across college football, only for the lights to turn on as the season progressed. Manning really excelled in the wins over the Texas A&M Aggies and Michigan Wolverines. Texas is hoping the same kind of output is put together throughout a 12-game schedule and well into the postseason.

Family support will come from Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium and wherever relatives watch games. Just like the rest of us regular people at home.