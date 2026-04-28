Arch Manning was limited throughout most of spring practice in Austin. Naturally, when a starting quarterback is missing practice time due to injury, it quickly becomes a story. Especially for somebody of Manning’s stature and at a program like Texas.

Still, Steve Sarkisian believes people are “overreacting” to Manning’s issues. He explained as such on Tuesday, even revealing that Manning could have been out there if needed.

“I’d say on Arch, just in general, because I’ve heard some of the same sentiment you heard,” Sarkisian told Craig Way of AM 1300 The Zone. “People are overreacting way too much to this. The guy had a foot issue that we didn’t want to do last year, obviously, right before the season or during the season. We waited until after the season. He could’ve been back in spring practice, probably in Week 3. But again, he’s in Year 4 in our system… Rest assured, Arch Manning is fine. He looks great.”

Sarkisian also mentioned the benefit other quarterbacks on the Texas roster received by Manning not being a full participant. KJ Lacey appears to have emerged as the main backup. He has never seen meaningful game action in his college career, but he got an opportunity to work with the starters. Certainly something to point at during the 2026 season if anything happens to Manning.

Right behind Lacey is MJ Morris, a transfer from Coastal Carolina. And then true freshman and former five-star prospect Dia Bell. Both of them are new to the program and got valuable reps.

Based on what Sarkisian says, Manning is going to be out there when it matters the most. Texas sees the regular season begin on Sept. 5, welcoming the Texas State Bobcats to town. One Saturday later is a massive rematch against the Ohio State Buckeyes. This will make three meetings in as many years, with Ohio State winning the previous two. Manning will be tasked with finding a way to finally take down Ryan Day‘s group.

More big picture, Manning is looking to continue his success from the back end of 2025. A shaky September was well documented across college football, only for the lights to turn on as the season progressed. Manning really excelled in the wins over the Texas A&M Aggies and Michigan Wolverines. Texas is hoping the same kind of output is put together throughout a 12-game schedule and well into the postseason.