Arch Manning injury update: Steve Sarkisian reveals where Texas QB stands in recovery after surgery

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian provided the latest injury update on QB Arch Manning and others as spring practice begins. He said his star signal caller is “where he should be.”

“Arch … the progress has been, as I said, I think two weeks ago, on par with where he should be,” Sarkisian said. “He was throwing the ball today. Threw it really well. You know, we’ll gradually work him back in again. I’m not in a rush, because I do think these reps are so valuable for KJ (Lacey Jr.), for Dia (Bell) and MJ (Morris) right now that this is a great opportunity for them. But it is nice to see some of the guys coming off of injury working their way back into it.

“Ryan Wingo working his way back into it in a modified state. Ty’Anthoy (Smith) Xavier Filsaime, Trevor Goosby was in pads. Justus Terry was in pads. So they’re not going full team reps, but they’re working their way back into this. And that’s a great thing for us.”

Following offseason surgery, Manning is on his way to being at full strength. The Longhorns will need it after they missed the College Football Playoff following a slower-than-anticipated start in 2025.

After spending two seasons as Quinn Ewers‘ backup, Manning entered the 2025 season as the most-hyped quarterback in the country. Early in the year, Manning failed to live up to expectations.

In Texas’ season-opening loss to Ohio State, Manning threw for just 170 yards and a touchdown, while also throwing an interception. In Week 3 against UTEP, Manning struggled again, recording 114 passing yards on a 44% completion percentage.

In turn, numerous college football pundits turned on Manning. They questioned whether he was worthy of starting behind center at such an elite program. Instead of folding under the pressure, Manning kept his nose to the grindstone and silenced the outside noise.

In Week 7, Manning led Texas to a win over Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry game. From there, he built on his momentum, stringing together multiple standout performances.

Manning’s momentum crescendoed in the Longhorns’ regular-season finale, when they downed previously undefeated Texas A&M. The redshirt sophomore QB doubled down on his success in a bowl game victory over Michigan.

Nick Schultz contributed to this report