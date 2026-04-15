Arch Manning has not been a full participant in spring practice thus far. An injury has kept him out, and from the beginning, Steve Sarkisian said this was the plan.

Thankfully, Manning appears to be trending in the right direction. An update from the source himself came on Wednesday during a media session. Manning said if Texas were to play a game today, he would be out there on the field.

“I feel 100% right now,” Manning said via On3 | Rivals’ Inside Texas. “We’re taking it slow, but if we had a game today I would play.”

For the most part, the other three quarterbacks have been getting reps during practice. KJ Lacey is the other returning guy, while Texas brought in a pair of fresh faces to round out the room. MJ Morris arrives via the NCAA transfer portal, while Dia Bell is the latest big-time recruit brought to the 40 Acres by Sarkisian

Manning finds himself watching them, taking mental reps on his own. He spoke to the challenges of doing so, only to admit that this break has been physically welcomed for him.

“It was hard on me,” Manning said. “Not being able to run or do anything was hard, was challenging. But I feel like it was good rest for my body.”