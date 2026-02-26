According to ESPN’s Heather Dinich, Texas quarterback Arch Manning is out of his walking boot after getting surgery this past offseason. Manning is also once again throwing, just ahead of spring practice in Austin.

“Texas quarterback Arch Manning is out of his boot and is starting to throw again after an off-season procedure on his foot to clean up a ‘lingering thing’ that wasn’t serious, coach Steve Sarkisian told me today,” Dinich said. “Manning will be ‘limited, especially early on’ this spring, but Sarkisian said he’s not concerned and it will give the younger players a chance to get some more work in.”

Manning did not miss a game for Texas during the regular season. This includes the bowl game against Michigan, where Manning shone the brightest. Hype surrounding him is only going to grow as the offseason continues, similar to what we saw a year ago. Texas is hoping the overall team results translate into something better, though.

Spring practice is where the journey begins, even if injuries are going to limit Manning. As Sarkisian mentioned, other quarterbacks inside the program should get an opportunity. KJ Lacey returns for his second season on campus, while MJ Morris arrives via the NCAA transfer portal, and former five-star prospect Dia Bell begins his college career. While there is no doubt about who QB1 is, Sarkisian is not worried about the overall situation.

Arch Manning looking for successful second season at Texas

Early-season struggles from Manning were well-documented. But late-October is when things really began to turn around. Manning rounded into the form everyone expected from his preseason. Multiple high-level performances showed what kind of talent is really there.

In total, Manning threw for 3,163 yards, 26 touchdowns, and seven interceptions over 13 games played. He added 399 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. Add in a receiving touchdown and Manning’s 37 scores responsible for were good enough for second in the SEC and seventh nationally. A do-it-all type debut campaign as the full-time starter.

Looking ahead to 2026, Texas has to feel as if a better cast of characters at skill positions will surround Manning. Raleek Brown and Hollywood Smothers were brought in to improve the run game and even be threats out of the backfield. And then there is Cam Coleman, the No. 2 overall player this past portal cycle per the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings. An impressive group is waiting for Manning once is health is back to 100%.