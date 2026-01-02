Arch Manning reacts to Texas WR Parker Livingstone entering NCAA transfer portal

Texas took down Michigan on Wednesday in an entertaining Citrus Bowl, ending the 2025 season. And now, roster construction for 2026 is underway in Austin. Unfortunately, that means a few guys are going to leave the program via the NCAA transfer portal. One of them will be wide receiver Parker Livingstone, who announced his intentions on Thursday.

A lot of Texas fans are going to be sad to see Livingstone go. Quarterback Arch Manning joins them, providing his reaction via Instagram. Manning posted a story of him and Livingstone with a teary-eyed emoji right above it.

There is more to Manning and Livingstone’s relationship than just being a quarterback and wide receiver. It’s well-documented that the two are roommates, sharing what we can assume to be an apartment building in Austin.

Livingstone played in all 13 games this season for Texas, being one of the team’s most productive wide receivers. He caught 29 passes from Manning for 516 yards and six touchdowns. Two of those were in the come-from-behind victory against Mississippi State. San Jose State was another multi-score game for Livingstone during the nonconfernece portion of the schedule.

Now, a different quarterback will be throwing him passes next season. The transfer portal is set to open at midnight on Jan. 2, just a few hours from the time of posting. Sometimes, college football turns into a business. As a result, Manning appears to be watching a good friend roam into different pastures.

More on Parker Livingstone entering the NCAA transfer portal after two seasons with Texas

From an eligibility standpoint, three years should remain for Livingston. His official Texas roster profile labeled him as a redshirt freshman. Only playing in four games in ’24 allowed him to maintain a season. The NFL Draft is a possibility after this upcoming year but if he wants to remain in college for a while, the possibility is certainly there.

Livingstone played high school football at Lucas (TX) Lovejoy, where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 342 overall recruit in the 2024 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

Manning returns at quarterback and will have at least a couple of new faces to throw to in the ’26 opener vs. Texas State. Another interesting storyline to follow on the 40 Acres as the offseason continues to roll on.