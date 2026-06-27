Archie Manning disappointed by media's handling of grandson Arch last season: 'They crowned Arch before he ever played'

Arch Manning entered last season carrying as much hype as any quarterback in recent college football history. With his famous last name and the expectations surrounding Texas, every performance was placed under a microscope.

While Manning eventually lived up to the billing during his first full season as the Longhorns’ starting quarterback, his grandfather, Archie Manning, believes the outside expectations became unfair before the season even began. And he is making his feelings known.

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Speaking with Noah Gross of KXAN News during the Manning Passing Academy, Archie Manning admitted he was disappointed with how quickly many people anointed his grandson before he had the opportunity to prove himself on the field.

“I was kind of disappointed in a lot of people. The whole thing,” Archie Manning said. “They kind of crowned Arch before he ever played. I just didn’t think that was fair.

“Yeah, it was a little tough start. He played a great team. But I’ve never been more proud of anybody in my life. The way Arch battled through what he had to go through last year, and the way he played the last eight or nine games of the season.”

After some early growing pains, Arch Manning finished the season looking every bit like one of college football’s brightest stars. The Texas quarterback threw for 3,163 yards and 26 touchdowns while adding 399 rushing yards and 10 more scores on the ground.

Those performances have vaulted Manning into the Heisman Trophy conversation entering the 2026 campaign. The Longhorns are once again viewed as one of the nation’s top championship contenders.

Fortunately for Manning, he also has one of football’s greatest support systems behind him. His grandfather Archie, along with uncles Peyton and Eli Manning, have all made themselves available whenever he needs advice. According to Eli Manning, though, that support comes without unnecessary criticism or constant coaching.

“I think it’s great. I mean, I love it,” Eli Manning recently said on Bussin’ With The Boys. “I support Arch and been watching him throw since he was little and always just kind of be like, ‘Hey, if you need anything, I’m here for you. Any questions about whatever.’

“I’m not going to be a person that’s like texting you, ‘You should have thrown it to this guy,’ or you’ve got voice memos, you’ve got to work on this. That’s not going to be my style. But you want help on anything, I’m a text away.”

Eli admitted he occasionally reaches out after noticing something on film. This included after Arch’s first extended college action.

“If I see something, I will text him every once in a while,” Eli said. “I remember Arch got his first playing time two years ago … Sark was just ripping him. My text was like, ‘Hey, did Sark rip you because he tried to throw an out into Cover 2?’ He’s like, ‘That’s actually exactly what happened.’”

Alas, the advice isn’t always about football either. Eli said one of the biggest lessons he passed along involved handling the attention that comes with being a Manning.

“I think my only advice I told him was … you were not allowed to take pictures where alcohol was served,” Eli said. “It’s just a good excuse and people believe it.”

After weathering enormous expectations and delivering a breakout campaign, Arch Manning now enters 2026 with both confidence and the full support of one of football’s most accomplished families. Based on how he finished last season, the expectations surrounding the Texas star quarterback aren’t going away anytime soon.