Entering the 2025 season, expectations were through the roof for Texas Longhorns starting quarterback Arch Manning. Many even expected him to be a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, which didn’t end up happening after a slow start to the season.

Those massive expectations for Manning haven’t gone away going into the 2026 season, though. In fact, with Texas’ additions in the Transfer Portal, Manning and Texas seem positioned for success. On3’s Ari Wasserman certainly seems to think so. On Andy and Ari On3, he even went so far as to guarantee Manning will be a Heisman finalist next year.

“Will you iso me?” Ari Wasserman said, making sure he was alone on screen. “There is a 0% chance that Arch Manning will not go to New York City for the Heisman Trophy ceremony next year.

That move earned a round of laughter from Andy Staples. Once he settled down, it was a simple question, “What’s the bet?” They ended up landing on Ari Wasserman needing to run five miles, with some debate about the length of the run. Along the way, Staples will follow and harass him. After all, they’ve been in this position before.

“For those who don’t know why I’m laughing so hard at this,” Staples said. “Ari said before last season that there’s no way Arch Manning wouldn’t make it to New York City in 2025. On that show, I said, ‘Because he has tickets to Hamilton?’ Because, obviously, stuff can happen. You don’t know how good a quarterbacks gonna be. He could’ve gotten hurt. A lot of stuff could’ve happened. Well, it turned out, he did not have a particularly great start to the season. He did not make it to New York.”

The transfer class at Texas is strong on paper, so far. To this point, the Longhorns have added 13 players with the potential for more players on the way. That includes some big names on the offensive side of the ball, like Hollywood Smothers and Michael Masunas. Perhaps the most important, from Wasserman’s point of view, is wide receiver Cam Coleman.

“Texas did not have this guy on their team last year,” Wasserman said. “This person was not on their team.”

Arch Manning finished the 2025 season completing 61.4 percent of passes for 3,163 yards and 26 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions. He also rushed for 399 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. That came after a slow start to the season. Of course, if Manning wants to go to New York next season, then he’ll need to avoid a similar slow start.