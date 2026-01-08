Arizona State transfer running back Raleek Brown has committed to play for Texas in 2026, per On3’s Pete Nakos. He played the past two seasons with the Sun Devils after originally beginning his college career at USC in 2022.

This past season, Brown had the best season of his career, finishing with 1,141 yards rushing and four touchdowns. He also hauled in 34 catches for another 239 yards and two touchdowns. That earned him All-Big 12 first team honors.

Brown played high school football at Mater Dei (CA), where he was a four-star recruit in the 2022 class. He ranked as the No. 69 overall player and No. 8 wide receiver in the cycle according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

Although listed as a receiver coming out of high school, Brown made the switch to running back ahead of his true freshman season at USC. He played all 14 games for the Trojans that season to finish with 227 yards rushing and three touchdowns in addition to 16 catches for another 175 yards and three scores.

Brown played in only two games the next season before transferring to ASU and then again only appeared in two contests his first year with the Sun Devils due to injury. But this past season showed what he is capable of when fully healthy.

So far this offseason, Texas has added eight players, including Raleek Brown through the transfer portal. The Longhorns are coming off a 10-3 finish this past season, culminating with a win against Michigan in the Citrus Bowl.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

More on the transfer portal in 2026

The 15-day transfer portal this winter will be the only window, opening Jan. 2 and closing on Jan. 16. The NCAA opted to eliminate the spring transfer portal window for football, meaning this will be the only opportunity for student athletes to enter their names.

The move to a one-time-only portal is supposed to allow schools to finish their season with their entire team before the transfer portal opens. As has been the previous standard, athletes on College Football Playoff teams still playing would have 5 days beginning the day after their team’s final game to enter the transfer portal.

This season’s CFP semifinals are set for Jan. 8 and 9. The CFP national championship game is scheduled for Jan. 19 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.