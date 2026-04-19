Former Auburn froward Elyjah Freeman has committed to Texas out of the NCAA transfer portal, per On3’s Joe Tipton. Freeman is ranked as the No. 6 small forward in this year’s cycle.

In his lone season at Auburn, Freeman averaged 9.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists for a Tiger team that missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021. Prior to landing at Auburn, Freeman starred during his freshman season at Lincoln Memorial.

There, Freeman was named South Atlantic Freshman of the Year, First Team All-SAC, and SAC All-Freshman Team. He averaged 18.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 3.2 assists for the Railsplitters in 2024-25.

Before college, Freeman was unranked according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. However, he’s proved himself at the collegiate level and is now on his way to his second high major program in the SEC.

Now, he joins a Texas squad coming off a run to the Sweet 16 under first-year head coach Sean Miller. The Longhorns finished the season 21-15 overall. Despite some ups and downs during the regular season, Texas was able to course correct in the postseason to make a run to the second weekend.

Overall, Texas has been in the NCAA Tournament in each of the last six seasons, and Miller is the fourth coach to add to that total. He’ll look to improve on the No. 11 seed his team earned this past March, and now it appears he’ll have Freeman on the wing this coming season.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

On3’s Daniel Hager contributed to this report.