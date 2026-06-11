Breaking down the top 2027 high school football prospects in Louisiana

The 2027 recruiting cycle is looking like a landmark one in the state of Louisiana.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies, there’s 13 blue-chip prospects in The Boot. That includes a whopping four five-stars. The last time the state finished with more than a pair of five-stars was the 2016 cycle.

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Eight of the 13 blue-chippers are committed, as of June 11. Rivals is breaking down the top 2027 recruits in Louisiana and where they are currently set to play their college football next season.

1. WR Easton Royal — Texas commit

School: Brother Martin

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 6 NATL. (No. 1 WR)

Scouting Summary: Easton Royal made the most impressive individual play in a game that was a heavy defensive affair. The New Orleans native made a ridiculous one-handed grab on a well-thrown deep ball from Notre Dame quarterback commit Teddy Jarrard. Despite quality coverage from fellow five-star Joshua Dobson, Royal was able to find and bring down the football for the sensational grab. The Texas commit finished the night with three catches for 46 yards and the touchdowns and was named the game’s MVP. Royal entered the week considered one of the fastest players on hand, and lived up to that reputation with is ability to separate and pick up yards after the catch. The elite play speed and high-end playmaking skills make him Rivals’ No. 1 wide receiver in the 2027 cycle.

2. QB Elijah Haven — Alabama commit

School: Dunham School

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 16 NATL. (No. 1 QB)

Scouting Summary: Big quarterback who pairs physical upside with high-end dual threat production. Has one of the most college-ready builds among blue-chip quarterbacks in the 2027 cycle. Measures at 6-foot-4.5 and north of 220 pounds with a 9.75-inch hand. One of the most productive quarterbacks in the 2027 cycle, completing 72.6% of his passes for 3,931 yards and 62 touchdowns against 7 interceptions. Rushed for 794 yards and 11 touchdowns on 127 carries. A high usage player for his high school team. Shows flashes of arm talent with the natural arm strength to drive the football downfield. Naturally coordinated in his lower body and is rhythmic in his drops. A bouncy athlete with the ability to redirect. Capable of picking up yards on designed runs and is a load to bring down in the open field. Doubles as a good high school basketball player and has AAU experience. Does not play top competition, but is able to put up dominant stats that you would expect for a touted signal caller. Throwing motion can be a little quirky with a lower release point. Can be overly careful and stand to improve his overall confidence and release speed as a passer. Has one of the higher upsides among quarterbacks in the 2027 cycle with the chance to develop into an early round draft pick with continued development.

3. IOL Albert Simien

School: Sam Houston

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 19 NATL. (No. 2 IOL)

Scouting Summary: Dominant interior offensive line prospect whose combination of length, functional mobility, and balance makes him one of the top linemen in the 2027 cycle. Measured just under 6-foot-3 and around 270 pounds prior to his junior season with plus length, including 34-inch arms. Lines up at left tackle for his high school, where he consistently controls the line of scrimmage. Dominant run blocker who manipulates defenders with his length, strength, and coordination. Moves easily to the second level and maintains leverage to seal running lanes. Has outstanding lower body flexibility as a mover. Equally effective in pass protection with controlled feet and strong balance in his set. Rarely off-platform and plays with a calm, steady demeanor. Shows up as a better athlete on the field than he tests in combine settings. Does not overwhelm from a stature standpoint and is slightly shorter than ideal for a top interior prospect, but compensates with technique, consistency, and competitive toughness. Well-rounded game, positional versatility, and dominant film make him one of the safest offensive line prospects in the 2027 cycle.

4. TE Ahmad Hudson — LSU commit

School: Ruston

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 20 NATL. (No. 1 TE)

Scouting Summary: Jumbo tight end with a big frame and massive catch radius. Measured in at around 6-foot-6, 245 pounds prior to his senior season. Has elite length with 34.75-inch arms along with 10.75-inch hands. A jumpball maven who presents a big mismatch in contested catch situations. Has a huge catch radius with his stature, length, leaping ability and coordination. Posts up on defenders and comes down with contested catches at a high rate. Projects as a red zone and goal line target. Capable of hanging in the air and contorting his body to come down with acrobatic grabs. Fluid athlete with little to no rigidity in his movements. Uses his size to fight through contact to pick up yards after the catch. A load for defensive backs to bring down. Spends most of his time split out wide, but does play as an attached tight end at times. Doubles as a basketball star with high-major offers on the hardwood, averaging over 20 points per game as a junior. Will need to improve his top-end speed and quickness within his routes to help in creating separation. More of a 4.8 to 4.9 athlete at this stage. Projects as an in-line tight end long-term due to his frame, but will need to continue progressing as a blocker. Should present a big contested catch target early on his career with the upside of growing into a high volume pass-catcher with continued improvement with his separation abilities. One of the more gifted tight ends in the 2027 cycle.

5. QB Peyton Houston — LSU commit

School: Evangel Christian Academy

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 100 NATL. (No. 8 QB)

Scouting Summary: Compactly-built quarterback who is one of the more productive signal callers and polished passers in the 2027 cycle. Measured in at a shade over 5-foot-10, and around 200 pounds with a 8.5 to 8.75-inch hand prior to his senior season. Has increasingly improved his athleticism in the combine setting, with a quick initial explosion and impressive change of direction marks. A high-usage quarterback who does it all for his high school team. Trained and polished as a passer with buttoned up mechanics. Consistently replicates his release, leading to strong accuracy. Has advanced field vision and feel as a passer. Delivers with outstanding timing and ball placement. Can make defenders miss in the backfield to buy time and keeps his eyes downfield. Doubles as a quality runner on scrambles and designed runs. Completed 66% of his passes for 3,836 yards and 42 touchdowns against 9 interceptions as a junior, adding 942 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.A physical outlier as a shorter quarterback with a smaller frame and hands. Downfield arm is more good than great and is most comfortable when delivering from an established base and his default arm slot. Spends ample time working out of a 10 yard deep shotgun for his high school team that is not translatable to playing within the pocket at the next level. Projects as a high floor college quarterback prospect with the potential to be very productive in a wide open system. Will need to buck trends to be an early round draft pick, but has the high skill level and consistency to make that a possibility.

6. RB Trey Martin

School: Franklin Parish

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 175 NATL. (No. 11 RB)

Latest on Martin’s recruitment: “Four-star running back Trey Martin should have a decision in place before the end of the month. This is a two-team race between Florida and LSU. The Gators have turned up the heat on the No. 10 running back in the 2027 class leading into and since his official visit, and it would not be surprising to see Martin as part of that class. LSU has been surging with Martin throughout the spring and will get another crack at the in-state target during his official visit this weekend.” — Sam Spiegelman

7. ATH Braylon Calais — LSU commit

School: Cecilia

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 191 NATL. (No. 5 ATH)

Calais on LSU: “They’ve definitely been on me,” Calais told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman. “Knowing I’m the top athlete in Louisiana, I’m high on their board. The pressure on me has been drastically increasing with Coach Lane Kiffin hitting me up. They’re showing love all over the place. Seeing Braylon Calais out there, from small-town Cecilia in Tiger Stadium, that would be huge.”

8. WR Miguel Whitley — Ole Miss commit

School: St. Augustine

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 205 NATL. (No. 33 WR)

Whitley on Ole Miss: “The official visit went great. It’s a lot of people from The Boot here, so I feel at home,” Whitley told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman. “When I went there, I met with DK (Metcalf), so just seeing that really opened my eyes … seeing the biggest of the biggest come from that school. It’s like a blueprint.”

9. QB Malachi Zeigler — SMU commit

School: Benton

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 298 NATL. (No. 22 QB)

Ziegler on SMU: “I’ve had a good relationship with the staff at SMU for over a year at this point,” Zeigler told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman. “They’ve made it abundantly clear that I’m their guy and they’ve shown a lot of love. I love the idea of playing for a program that’s growing as rapidly as they are. They have always shown a lot of love to me and my family.”

10. S Jayden Anding

School: Ruston

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 320 NATL. (No. 26 S)

The Skinny: Last month, Anding officially narrowed his focus down to three schools: LSU, Ole Miss and Kansas State. The in-state Tigers have been trending for some time in the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine. He’s yet to lock in a decision date, but all arrows continue to point toward Baton Rouge as LSU hopes to bring Anding in alongside his teammate, five-star TE Ahmad Hudson.