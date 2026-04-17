Brown transfer defensive back Nick Hudson has committed to Texas via the transfer portal, On3 has learned. Pete Nakos first reported the interest on Friday morning.

“Sources tell On3 that Texas is in position to land a transfer commitment from Brown defensive back Nick Hudson,” Nakos said. “The Longhorns have been aggressive in adding depth pieces this spring that are still available in the portal.”

Across three seasons at Brown, Hudson compiled 52 tackles, 13 pass deflections, one TFL, and one sack in 27 career games. He was named a Phil Steele Fourth Team All-Ivy selection in 2024.

The addition of Hudson comes one day after Texas hauled in Michigan State transfer linebacker Darius Snow. He will be a seventh-year senior in 2026.

The program is heading towards Steve Sarkisian‘s sixth year at the helm. Through Sarkisian’s first five seasons, the Longhorns are 48-20 and have made two College Football Playoff appearances. After falling short of the CFP last season, Texas was extremely aggressive in the Transfer Portal this offseason.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X (formerly Twitter) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

More on Texas, NCAA Transfer Portal class

The Longhorns hauled in the No. 10-ranked Transfer Portal class this offseason, per On3. Just a few of their big-time additions include former Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman (No. 2 ranked player in Portal), former Wake Forest offensive tackle Melvin Siani (No. 15 ranked player in Portal), former Pitt linebacker Raheem Biles (No. 18 ranked player in Portal), and former NC State running back Hollywood Smothers (No. 27 ranked player in Portal).

Along with these big Portal additions, Texas returns multiple star players from last year’s roster. Fourth-year quarterback Arch Manning, who looked like one of the best players at his position down the stretch of the 2025 season, is back for his second season in charge. He is joined by superstar junior First Team All-SEC linebacker Colin Simmons and Second Team All-SEC selection wide receiver Ryan Wingo.

“I think if you’re practical, you have to look at who are the best teams in the SEC coming back. And I think it’s likely Georgia with Texas on the same level,” ESPN’s Paul Finebaum said on McElroy and Cubelic in February. “I think either one of them are capable (of winning the National Championship), depending on circumstances.”

As Texas keeps on loading up, it appears to be one of the favorites to win the College Football Playoff in 2026. The Longhorns haven’t done so since 2005.

— On3s Daniel Hager contributed to this article.