In a tournament devoid of Cinderellas, the West region’s no. 11 seed, Texas, has laid claim to the title despite being a notoriously large and well-funded athletics program. As many fans decry the idea that a high-major school can ever be Cinderella, former Auburn coach-turned-college basketball analyst Bruce Pearl threw water on the idea without even trying.

On Saturday, during Inside March Madness, Pearl hypothesized an intriguing question about Texas basketball during highlights of their win over 3-seeded Gonzaga.

“Guys would it be fair to say that Texas was the most talented 11 seed we’ve seen in the NCAA tournament?” Pearl wondered. “Just based on talent, athleticism, depth.”

Host Adam Lefkoe had him elaborate on his point, and Pearl’s analysis only got more gaudy in favor of Texas.

“I think Jordan Pope could be the best point guard out there,” he continued. “Dailyn Swain is the best scorer out there. Tra[mon] Mark is the best tough-shot guy. Matas [Vokietaitis] is really, really improved. Chendall Weaver is the energy. [Camden] Heide makes shots from the corner.

“And Sean Miller, how many Sweet 16’s? 14 years in the NCAA tournament, nine runs to the Sweet 16. That’s just incredible.”

Is Bruce Pearl right about Texas’ talent level?

It should be noted that Pearl believes Texas could be the most talented 11-seed, not the most accomplished. Those statements are two different assessments, and one is easier to figure out.

The most accomplished 11-seeds are 1986’s LSU Tigers, 2006’s George Mason Patriots, 2011’s VCU Rams, 2018 Loyola Chicago Ramblers, 2021’s UCLA Bruins, and 2024’s NC State Wolfpack. All of whom made the Final Four but lost in the national semifinal. Texas needs two more wins to join that company.

Pearl’s question is much harder to assess. But for instance, UCLA had eight four-star players on their 2021 team, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. Johnny Juzang, who transferred in from Kentucky, ranked highest at 34th in his class. That UCLA team also produced three All-Pac 12 players and three future NBA players, including future first-round pick Jamie Jaquez (selected 18th overall).

By comparison, this year’s Texas team has five former four-star recruits. Reserve guard Simon Wilcher lands as the highest-rated player by the Rivals Industry Rankings. He checks in at 36th best in his class. Only Swain made the SEC All-Conference team. While it’s impossible to compare NBA futures; currently, Swain is the only Texas player on ESPN’s top 100 NBA prospect big board, for the 2026 class. He checks in at 29th — a possible first-round pick.

But what about Pearl’s assessments? Do those check out? Most of them do. Weaver has been a revelation during Texas’ tournament run as an energy guy. Despite his size, he’s pulled down 16 boards to go with 24 points through three games.

Miller brought Heide in to make the exact game-sealing three he made versus Gonzaga. Mark continues to hit tough buckets, including the game-winner to advance over NC State in their First Four game. Vokietaitis has poured in 15, 23 and 17 points respectively while averaging 11 boards to give Texas an edge on the inside during this run.

Is Swain the best scorer out there? Maybe. He did win SEC newcomer of the year, but ranks just 10th in points per game in the SEC. Arkansas guard Darius Acuff tops the list, who happens to also be the SEC Player of the Year. And by the way, Jay Williams thinks he could be the no. 1 pick in June.

Which brings us back to the first Bruce Pearl point? Is Pope the best point guard out there? He’s probably not the best point guard in his region. Arkansas and Acuff are on Texas’ side of the bracket.

Texas’ impressive three-game run over the last week may or may not be a true Cinderella story. And although Pearl may not have nailed every reason why, he did unintentionally illuminate why many scoff at the notion of Texas as a little engine that could.

Texas has the talent. They just put it together at the right time, just in time. The glass slipper may not fit, but they’ll continue to dance regardless.