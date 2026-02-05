Chris Del Conte defends Texas' tough non-conference scheduling, blasts idea of 'three creampuffs'

If Texas coach Steve Sarkisian is hoping for an easier non-conference schedule any time soon he can probably think again. Athletics director Chris Del Conte has been clear that he thinks higher quality matchups for the fans are important.

Given the expectation that the College Football Playoff will continue to expand over time, Del Conte believes that playing a tough non-conference slate won’t be overly prohibitive in making the postseason. He opened up to Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods.com.

“Before we joined the SEC, I made schedules of Ohio State and Michigan,” Del Conte explained. “We had USC, we had LSU, because I was trying to make sure that your dollar that you’re spending with us, we’re bringing the best teams we could into DKR and play those great teams. That’s what we wanted. So we scheduled great games here to bring value to you all.

“Well, when we joined the SEC, I had to reverse our schedules. Had to go to the Big Ten twice in order for us to get in early. That was a price I was willing to pay to get in early, take no TV revenue, and I had to switch the two games around — go there first.

“Well, I’m not about to give those games up. I want a little piece of their rear end in DKR. So Ohio State comes in and Michigan comes in. So that’s the reason where we were at.”

It isn’t just about those two games to Del Conte, though. He wants Texas to have competitive non-conference scheduling going forward.

If the fans don’t outright demand that, they at least endorse it with their attendance and viewership. So rather than cancel games against the likes of some of the power conference teams Texas has scheduled over the next few years, the Longhorns will rise to meet the challenge.

“I want our fans — Longhorn Nation — to be able to watch Ohio State in this stadium,” Del Conte said. “I want fans in Longhorn Nation to be able to watch Michigan, along with our SEC slate. But I had a lot of people say we need to cancel those games. No, we’re going to honor our word. If we play them, said we’re going to go play, you’re going to come and play me, we’re going to honor our word. That’s what we do.”

Above and beyond the merits of playing quality non-conference opponents, Del Conte also talked about the inverse. Scheduling cupcakes.

He just doesn’t believe that’s the play in 2025. He explained.

“I will tell you that college football is built around your regular season,” he said. “Do you guys really want nice, good games in DKR? We can play three creampuffs, and we can play an SEC schedule. But if the playoff is going to expand, which I prefer the playoff expands, you want to then have great games, right, and value those great games, as long as we have an opportunity to get into postseason.

“I prefer to preserve the regular season by playing great games and not dumbing down your schedule and playing nobody with the hopes that you can get in the playoff because you played nobody. If we can strengthen our regular season and keep that where our fans are engaged and want to see great games and have an expanded playoff, that’d be awesome.”