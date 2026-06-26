College Football 27: Overall ratings for Texas players in new video game revealed

The newest edition of the renewed EA Sports’ College Football game franchise, College Football 27, will be officially released nationally for Playstation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on July 9. In the build-up to that release, EA Sports have unveiled its in-game player ratings for all 138 Division I teams.

That obviously includes the Texas Longhorns, which ranks fifth overall with an 89 team rating, trailing only Oregon (91), Ohio State (90), Indiana (90) and Notre Dame (89). Individually, the Longhorns are led by some of the highest-rated players in the game, including right edge Colin Simmons, left tackle Trevor Goosby, linebacker Rasheem Biles and quarterback Arch Manning.

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Of course, not every member of Texas’ real-life 2026 football roster is necessarily included in the game as of this publication. But EA Sports’ player rating list does feature 64 of them, which you can check out below:

1. Colin Simmons, REDG — 95 OVR

2025 stats: 43 total tackles, 15.5 TFL, 12 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery

Simmons earns the honor of being the Longhorns’ highest-rated player as the game’s No. 1 right edge with a rare 90 speed rating paired with his 92 agility, 90 awareness, 85 strength and 77 change-of-direction ratings. Simmons enters the upcoming 2026 season as one of college football’s best edge rushers, and that perception is only reinforced by his 95 overall rating in College Football 27.

2. Trevor Goosby, LT — 94

2025 stats: 13 starts at left tackle

Goosby secured the game’s third-best rating among left tackles, behind only Indiana’s Carter Smith (97) and Missouri’s Cayden Green (96). A big reason for that is Goosby’s 92 strength rating paired with a 78 speed, 71 agility and 87 awareness rating. The 6-foot-7, 325-pound junior has developed into a preseason All-American candidate and will be tasked with shielding Manning’s blindside this season.

3. Cam Coleman, WR — 92

2025 stats: 56 rec., 708 yards, 5 touchdowns, avg. 12.6 ypc. at Auburn

Coleman graded out as the third-best receiver in College Football 27, just behind Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith (99) and Miami’s Malachi Toney (96), with a 97 agility rating, 94 change-of-direction, 93 speed and 75 strength rating. The former Auburn wideout signed with the Longhorns as the No. 1-rated receiver in the transfer portal this past January and immediately steps in as Manning’s top target in 2026.

4. Rasheem Biles, MIKE — 92

2025 stats: team-leading 101 total tackles, 17 TFL, 4.5 sacks, 6 PBUs, 2 INTs, 2 forced fumbles at Pitt

The former Pitt transfer arrives in Austin as the No. 1-rated middle linebacker in College Football 27 due in large part to his elite athleticism with an 87 agility, 86 speed and 84 change-of-direction rating, to go along with a 76 strength and 96 awareness in the game. Biles helps replace the loss of NFL-bound MIKE LB Anthony Hill Jr., who tied for third on the team with 69 total tackles in 10 games last season.

5. Arch Manning, QB — 91

2025 stats: 3,163 passing yds., 248-of-404 (61%), 26 TDs, 7 INTs, 399 rushing yds., 10 rushing TDs

The former No. 1 overall recruit in 2023 rounds out Texas’ Top 5 highest-rated players in College Football 27 as the game’s sixth-rated QB. But with an 89 speed, 89 agility, 89 awareness and 87 change-of-direction rating, Manning is the second-most athletic QB in the Top 10 behind Ole Miss’ Trinidad Chambliss. After a rough start last season, Manning is a preseason Heisman Trophy favorite in 2026.

6. Jelani McDonald, SS — 90

2025 stats: 80 total tackles, 4 TFL, 3 INTs, 6 passes defended, 1 fumble return

McDonald enters this season as the fifth-ranked strong safety in College Football 27 due to his balanced athleticism with a 92 agility, 91 speed and awareness, and 90 change-of-direction rating that compares favorably with Oregon’s Koi Perich (92). McDonald led the Longhorns with 80 total tackles and three interceptions in 13 games last season and now takes over the heart of Texas’ secondary in 2026.

7. Bo Mascoe, CB — 89

2025 stats: 53 total tackles, 2 TFL, 1 INT, 5 passes defended, 2 forced fumbles

The former Rutgers transfer represents Texas’ best cornerback in the game with a 93 rating in both agility and change-of-direction, as well as a 92 speed, 87 awareness and 64 strength rating. Mascoe is one of several new additions to the Longhorns roster in 2026 after arriving in Austin as the No. 4-ranked cornerback in the 2026 transfer class, according to the On3 Transfer Portal Ranking.

8. Hollywood Smothers, RB — 89

2025 stats: 939 rushing yds., 6 TDs, 5.9 ypc, 85.4 rushing ypg., 160 carries at NC State

Smothers represents the top-rated running back on the Longhorns’ College Football 27 roster with 90 speed, 91 agility, 90 awareness, 89 change-of-direction and 72 strength. The former NC State transfer was a late addition to Texas’ 2026 portal class after a late commitment flip from Alabama. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Smothers will now pair with fellow transfer Raleek Brown in the Longhorns’ rebuilt backfield.

9. Raleek Brown, RB — 88

2025 stats: 1,141 rushing yds., 4 TDs, 6.1 ypc., 95.1 ypg., 239 rec. yds., 34 rec., 2 rec. TDs at Arizona State

The 5-foot-9, 191-pound Brown represents one of the fastest players on Texas’ College Football 27 roster with a 95 speed rating, just behind WR Ryan Wingo (97), to go along with a 93 agility, 92 change-of-direction and 85 awareness, but only has a 57 strength rating. Brown is considered a home run-threat any time he touches the ball and now joins fellow transfer Smothers as an electric 1-2 backfield punch.

10. Brandon Baker, RG — 87

2025 stats: 13 starts at right tackle

The 6-foot-4, 305-pound Baker represents the third-best right guard in College Football 27 with an 88 rating in both strength and awareness, to go along with a 77 agility, 74 speed and 65 change-of-direction rating. Baker making the move inside to guard with the arrival of former Wake Forest tackle Melvin Siani in the transfer portal as the Longhorns look to shore up its protection of Manning in 2026.

11. Ian Geffrard, DT — 87 OVR

12. Ryan Wingo, WR — 87

13. Graceson Littleton, CB — 86

14. Melvin Siani, RT — 86

15. Hero Kanu, DT — 85

16. Emmett Mosley V, WR — 84

17. Kade Phillips, CB — 84

18. Alex January, DT — 83

19. James Simon, HB — 83

20. Kaliq Lockett, WR — 83

21. Lance Jackson, LEDG — 83

22. Laurence Seymore, LG — 83

23. Justus Terry, LEDG — 82

24. Ty’Anthony Smith, WILL — 82

25. Kobe Black, CB — 81

26. Connor Robertson, C — 80

27. Maraad Watson, DT — 80

28. Ryan Niblett, WR — 80

29. Xavier Filsaime, FS — 80

30. Brad Spence, SAM — 79

31. Colton Vasek, REDG — 79

32. Derek Williams Jr., SS — 79

33. Gianni Spetic, K — 79

34. Jonah Williams, SS — 79

35. Justin Cryer, MIKE — 79

36. Warren Roberson, CB – 79

37. Jaydon Chatman, LT — 78

38. Jermaine Bishop, WR — 78

39. Samari Matthews, CB — 78

40. Smith Orogbo, REDG — 78

41. Daylan McCutcheon, WR — 77

42. Myron Charles, DT — 77

43. Nick Townsend, TE — 77

44. Sterling Berkhalter, WR — 77

45. Zina Umeozulu, LEDG — 77

46. Jordon Johnson-Rubell, FS — 76

47. Michael Terry III, WR — 76

48. Wardell Mack, CB — 76

49. Michael Masunas, TE — 75

50. Andre Cojoe, RT — 74

51. Karle Lacey Jr., QB — 74

52. MJ Morris, QB — 74

53. Dylan Sikorski, RG — 73

54. Mac Chiumento, P — 73

55. Emaree Winston, TE — 72

56. Jackson Christian, C — 71

57. Spencer Shannon, TE — 71

58. Jonte Newman, LT — 70

59. Jonathan Cunningham, MIKE — 69

60. Markus Boswell, SAM — 68

61. Rocky Cummings, WILL — 68

62. Charlie Jilek, TE — 65

63. Jett Walker, HB — 62

64. Trey Dubuc, TE/LS — 61