Former Colorado point guard Isaiah Johnson has committed to Texas out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. Johnson is the 11th-ranked player in the portal and No. 2 point guard.

That’s a big get for Sean Miller and company. Johnson, a Los Angeles native, averaged 16.9 points, 3.0 assists, and 2.9 rebounds for the Buffaloes this season.

In Boulder, he enjoyed a strong freshman season leading the team in points and steals. He was also second on the team in assists.

Before college, Johnson was a three-star recruit according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. However, based on his freshman season he was undervalued as the No. 292 overall player in the 2025 cycle. He was also rated the 29th point guard and 31st-best player in the state of California.

Johnson’s pledge to enter the portal came all the way back on March 27. The 15-day NCAA transfer portal window didn’t open until April 7. However, his intention to move on from Colorado has been clear for some time.

Now, he joins a Texas squad coming off a run to the Sweet 16 under first-year head coach Sean Miller. The Longhorns finished the season 21-15 overall. Despite some ups and downs during the regular season, Texas was able to course correct in the postseason to make a run to the second weekend.

Overall, Texas has been in the NCAA Tournament in each of the last six seasons, and Miller is the fourth coach to add to that total. He’ll look to improve on the No. 11 seed his team earned this past March, and now it appears he’ll have Johnson running the point along the way.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.