Cooper Manning shares 'challenging conversations' he had with son Arch last season at Texas

While Arch Manning finished the 2025 campaign strong, the season wasn’t always easy. During an appearance on Always College Football with Greg McElroy, Arch Manning’s father, Cooper, opened up on some of the heart-to-heart conversations he had with his son last season.

“Certainly, there’s some nights and some afternoons where things were not great. The Ohio State game, or a game after that, he didn’t play well. There’s some challenging conversations that happen,” Cooper Manning said. “You don’t want to have them, and you don’t like to see your children go through adversity, but it sure is nice when they come out on the other side, and when they go through it and they battle through it.

“You want to see them fight through it and see what kind of character and grit they have. It’s good for them. Not always great as a parent to have kids come home unhappy, but at the end of the day, it’s good for them.”

After spending two seasons as Quinn Ewers‘ backup, Arch Manning entered the 2025 season as the most-hyped quarterback in the country. Early in the year, Manning failed to live up to expectations.

In Texas’ season-opening loss to Ohio State, Manning threw for just 170 yards and a touchdown, while also throwing an interception. In Week 3 against UTEP, Manning struggled again, recording 114 passing yards on a 44% completion percentage.

In turn, numerous college football pundits turned on Manning. They questioned if he was worthy of starting behind center at such an elite program. Instead of folding under the pressure, Manning kept his nose to the grindstone and silenced the outside noise.

In Week 7, Manning led Texas to a win over Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry game. From there, he built on his momentum, stringing together multiple standout performances.

Manning’s momentum crescendoed in the Longhorns’ regular-season finale, when they downed previously undefeated Texas A&M. The redshirt sophomore QB doubled down on his success in a bowl game victory over Michigan.

Now, Manning appears to be the quarterback fans expected him to be at the beginning of last season. Of course, he never would’ve reached such heights if he’d allowed himself to spiral after early missteps.

Thankfully for him, his father was there to help push him through the rough waters. With a strong roster returning around him next season, Arch Manning will look to lead Texas to a national championship.