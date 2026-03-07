Cooper Manning shares how helped son Arch not get swept up in recruiting process

Cooper Manning shared how his son Arch Manning didn’t get swept up in the hoopla of the college football recruiting world. Arch Manning was notably not on social media until he committed to Texas a few years ago.

Even to this day, Manning has kept his head down to keep working on his craft. Going into 2026, there are tons of expectations as it’ll be his second year as a starter.

But if Cooper Manning knows anything, Arch won’t get sucked into the world of social media based on his recruiting saga. That’s a typical Manning.

“You know, social media can (be), there’s a lot of fluff out there … and that’s dangerous,” Cooper Manning said on Always College Football. “You just, you play your game. I guess maybe now, before going more seven on seven stuff, Arch didn’t even do that. He was more concerned about running seven on seven with his teammates and going and playing with all these, you know, elite things.

“So I just think, keep it simple. I knew we were on to something when every time a coach would come to the school and say, I love the way y’all are doing this recruiting, you know, no social media, no hype, no videos, no none of that stuff, just kind of old school, 1975 … It could be overwhelming, because the coaches are all competing for time with you, and you can have no time for yourself. So limit it. Just sit back and relax a little bit, because it’s stressful enough. No sense in making it more complicated.”

Arch Manning should be in the Heisman race in 2026 and have Texas in the national title conversation, so the attention is coming back this fall. But, he’ll remain stoic, even after reportedly undergoing surgery this offseason to clean things up in his foot.

Manning did not miss a game for Texas during the regular season. This includes the bowl game against Michigan, where Manning shone the brightest. Hype surrounding him is only going to grow as the offseason continues, similar to what we saw a year ago. Texas is hoping the overall team results translate into something better, though.

Spring practice is where the journey begins, even if injuries are going to limit Manning. As Sarkisian mentioned, other quarterbacks inside the program should get an opportunity. KJ Lacey returns for his second season on campus, while MJ Morris arrives via the NCAA transfer portal, and former five-star prospect Dia Bell begins his college career. While there is no doubt about who QB1 is, Sarkisian is not worried about the overall situation.