Dan Graziano reveals how NFL scouts see Arch Manning going into 2026 college football season

Arch Manning could be at the top of the NFL Draft class in 2027, but a lot can change throughout the course of a college football season. ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported the Texas QB, as well as Oregon’s Dante Moore, are the top two NFL scouts are talking about.

But Manning only has one year under his belt, at least, as a starter. Going into the new season, Manning could see more development and improvements and show why he was the most sought-after recruit a few years ago.

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Don’t forget, grandfather Archie Manning was critical of media treatment of Arch Manning. He said they crowned his grandson before he ever got started. So Graziano made it clear that a lot of things can change regarding Manning’s NFL Draft stock.

“Yeah, they’re excited to see when you talk to NFL people about next year’s quarterbacks, Arch Manning and Dante Moore, the two names that you hear the most now,” Graziano said on Get Up. “But the key point is that there’s a whole college football season to play. Fully half of Arch Manning’s college career as a starting quarterback has yet to happen, and NFL people obviously understand that, and they know that the college season can and almost always does change the perception of these quarterbacks the way in which they’re ranked, the way in which the order in which they’re drafted. Going into Jayden Daniels’ final season at LSU, he wasn’t projected as a top two draft pick.

Arch Manning still top NFL QB prospect?

“So a lot can still happen, but the key thing to understand about Arch Manning, and why you hear the frustration in Archie Manning and his comments, this was the plan. He went to Texas, remember, even though there was not a path for him to play right away, and people were (like), what’s he doing? This is the coaching staff they wanted him with. This is the offense they want him in, and I say they, I mean the family that made the plan for Arch Manning, and you know, ideally it blossoms this year, and he becomes what he’s expected to become.”

After some early growing pains, Arch Manning finished the season looking every bit like one of college football’s brightest stars. The Texas quarterback threw for 3,163 yards and 26 touchdowns while adding 399 rushing yards and 10 more scores on the ground.

Those performances have vaulted Manning into the Heisman Trophy conversation entering the 2026 campaign. The Longhorns are once again viewed as one of the nation’s top championship contenders.