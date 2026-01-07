Arch Manning was widely hailed as the 2025 Heisman Trophy favorite and a guaranteed No. 1 overall draft pick before ever even taking his first snaps as Texas‘ starting quarterback this season. Of course, that preposterous preseason hype only set the stage for Manning’s precipitous fall from grace after some predictable early-season struggles in 2025.

It even led some Texas fans to openly boo the No. 1 overall recruit in 2023 after some headscratching mistakes as the ‘Horns got off to a difficult 3-2 start after entering the season as the nation’s top team. Manning eventually righted the ship and led No. 13 Texas (10-3) to seven wins in its final eight games, including an impressive showing in a 41-27 victory over No. 18 Michigan in the Citrus Bowl.

Despite some strong interest from the NFL, the much-ballyhooed nephew of legendary NFL quarterbacks Eli and Peyton Manning instead opted to return to school for the 2026 season as a redshirt junior. He’s even reportedly doing it at a discount with a reduced portion of Texas’ $20.5 million revenue-share cap.

Still, in spite of that decision, there’s a belief among NFL pundits that Manning would be the unquestioned top overall pick in April’s 2026 NFL Draft if he were to change his mind. ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky, a former NFL quarterback himself, confirmed as much Wednesday.

.@danorlovsky7 says Arch Manning would be the "runaway #1 pick" if he declared for the 2026 NFL Draft 👀 pic.twitter.com/HIAxqIZbwD — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) January 7, 2026

“(It’s) not even close. Not even close. … He’d be the runaway No. 1 pick,” Orvlosky told Patrick on Wednesday’s The Dan Patrick Show. “Arch Manning is kind of like the throwback 1970s quarterback with modern-day training and nutrition. I’m a huge fan of this guy. He’s physically, remarkably gifted. He’s intelligent when it comes to the football understanding of speed and space, all that. I think he’s wired the right way.”

Orlovsky then cited Manning’s rollercoaster of a regular-season as one of the main reasons he’d be the “runaway” No. 1 overall pick, suggesting NFL teams would place special value that lived experience.

“When you watch him on the sideline, he’s ultra competitive. I think he’s weathered a lot. When he does go into the NFL, he’s going to have weathered so many different storms, and we know that’s a huge deal,” Orlovsky continued. “So many different finger-pointings and adversity and hype and falling short and getting punched and getting back up. You’ve got to have that skill, you have to have that trait to be elite outside of the physical things. So, yeah, he’d be No. 1 (as a) runaway.”

When Patrick brought up the potential marriage of Manning and the Las Vegas Raiders — which hold the No. 1 overall pick — as well as new minority owner and future NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady, Orlovsky made it clear there’d be no second-guessing come April 23rd.

“The pick would already be made,” he said.