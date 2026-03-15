David Pollack ranks Will Muschamp as best defensive coordinator in college football

Until Texas hired him this offseason, Will Muschamp hadn’t been a defensive coordinator since 2015. And yet, college football expert David Pollack believes Muschamp is the best defensive coordinator in all of college football.

“Talent is not a problem. Attitude and toughness is the problem at Texas. [Muschamp]’s got plenty of that; plenty of attitude, plenty of plenty of toughness, plenty of five stars, plenty of pass rush,” Pollack said on the See Ball Get Ball podcast. “He should have a little bit of everything. If you’re a Texas fan, the No. 1 thing you’ll be excited about is your scheme will not be play-it-safe.

“[Pete] Kwiatkowski was a great DC. I’m not knocking him. He’s a really good DC. To me, he played a little bit more towards maybe having less talent than being at Texas. Texas has the talent to play more aggressively, to blitz more, to play more man-to-man. … I think [Muschamp] immediately comes in, he changes that defense and he changes the attitude and the edge of the team, because he ain’t gonna put up with nothing.”

Kwiatkowski was Texas’ defensive coordinator from 2021-25, but the school fired him at the end of the 2025 campaign after the Longhorns missed out on the College Football Playoff. Despite boasting loads of talent, Texas’ defense ranked 40th in the country in total yards allowed per game.

Pollack believes Muschamp will quickly mend the Longhorns’ defensive issues. In fairness, when Muschamp was the Longhorns’ DC from 2008-10, he regularly produced some of the best defenses in the nation and helped Texas reach the national championship game in 2009.

Moreover, in Muschamp’s two seasons as co-defensive coordinator at Georgia (2022-23), the Bulldogs , were a combined 28-1, including a 15-0 mark in the 2022 National Championship season. Now, Muschamp will look to bring similar success to Austin, Texas.

As Greg McElroy mentioned, Muschamp will have no shortage of talent at his disposal. The Longhorns are returning six starters on defense next season and reeled in numerous notable defensive transfers, including linebacker Rasheem Biles (Pittsburgh) and cornerback Bo Mascoe (Rutgers).

Evidently, Muschamp isn’t wasting anytime getting to work. After Texas’ first spring practice this past week, head coach Steve Sarkisian raved about his new DC.

“I think that stands out,” Sarkisian said. “You definitely feel his presence on the field… What we [thought we] were getting out of him is coming to fruition.”