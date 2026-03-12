It’s safe to say former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant is extremely high on incoming Texas four-star wide receiver Jermaine Bishop.

Bishop, On3’s No. 61 ranked player in the Class of 2026, joins a loaded Longhorns roster next season. The wide receiver room is especially talented, led by former Auburn standout receiver Cam Coleman and standouts Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley V. According to Bryant, however, he sees Bishop immediately emerging as Texas‘ WR1.

“I want to go on record and say Jermaine Bishop will be Texas Longhorns #1 WR,” Bryant tweeted. “The eye test doesn’t lie. He’s oozing with confidence..I can tell by the way he carries himself. He already runs routes like a pro. Legit playmaker.. I’m looking forward to watching him perform this year.”

This tweet received immediate push back from fans on social media. When one user commented, ‘[You know] Cam Coleman is there also right?? Let’s calm the horses a little bit, he’ll definitely see the field but he’s not WR1,’ Bryant made a very bold claim regarding just how big of a playmaker Bishop can be.

“I’m going to stretch it further.. Texas hasn’t had a playmaker like him since Vince Young!” Bryant tweeted.

Dez Bryant dives into claim that Texas hasn’t had a playmaker like Jeremaine Bishop since Vince Young

If you thought Bryant’s first tweet was controversial, the second tweet lit Texas social media on fire. Many names were thrown out at the former All-Pro, including Bijan Robinson, Colt McCoy, Xavier Worthy, and Jordan Shipley. Bryant explained his comment further.

“It’s no knock on any of the Longhorn legends…” Bryant wrote. “The next generation of sports is supposed to be better than the current generation. I evaluate with no bias attached. No matter what the occupation is..if you’re a person who pays attention..you know who the ones that separate themselves from the pack…”

Bishop immediately emerging as the player Bryant expects him to be would be massive for Texas‘ offense. Along with Wingo and Mosley, quarterback Arch Manning returns for his second season as the Longhorns’ starter. Manning played like one of the best quarterbacks in the sport down the stretch of the 2025 season, so giving him four prime weapons would be massive for the Longhorns’ chances in returning to the College Football Playoff.

Texas opens the 2026 season at home against Texas State on Sept. 5, giving Bishop an opportunity to shine just ahead of the Longhorn’s Week 2 matchup against Ohio State.