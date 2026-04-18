Incoming five-star freshman quarterback Dia Bell was seen with a “pretty noticeable limp,” during warmups of Texas’ spring practice during Fan Day, per OnTexasFootball’s CJ Vogel. The severity of his injury is unclear as of this report.

Bell was the No. 16 overall recruit in the 2026 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. This includes being the No. 3 quarterback and top-ranked player from the state of Florida.