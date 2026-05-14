Eli Manning reveals surprising advice he gave to Arch Manning

One of the unique advantages for Arch Manning is the sheer amount of knowledge he has available to him at the lift of a finger. One phone call and he can dial up his College Football Hall of Fame grandfather, his Hall of Fame uncle, or his other two-time Super Bowl-winning uncle.

There is no shortage of resources. And the best part? They simply make themselves available; they don’t force things onto the Texas quarterback.

“I think it’s great. I mean, I love it,” Eli Manning said on Bussin’ With The Boys. “I support Arch and been watching him throw since he was little and always just kind of be like, ‘Hey, if you need anything, I’m here for you. Any questions about whatever.’ I’m not going to be a person that’s like texting you, ‘You should have thrown it to this guy’ or you’ve got voice memos, you’ve got to work on this. That’s not going to be my style. But you want help on anything, I’m a text away.”

Coming off his first full season as a starter, Arch Manning will enter the 2026 season as one of the Heisman Trophy favorites. He threw for 3,163 yards and 26 touchdowns last year, while also rushing for 399 yards and 10 touchdowns.

That, of course, doesn’t make him immune to criticism. There’s been more than a time or two where he has been, let’s say… coached very hard.

“If I see something, I will text him every once in a while,” Eli Manning said. “I remember Arch got his first playing time two years ago, end of a game got a few reps, like third down, I could tell on film he kind of forced a throw into Cover 2. Tried to throw an out into Cover 2, he ended up throwing it over the guy’s head. Got to the sideline and like Sark was just ripping him.

“My text was like, ‘Hey, did Sark rip you because he tried to throw an out into Cover 2?’ He’s like, ‘That’s actually exactly what happened.’ That was like my advice. I wasn’t like, ‘Hey, you’ve got to keep your eyes down the middle.’ No, this is for you to enjoy. You’ve got to figure this out on your own a little bit. But anything I can be helpful with along the way.”

In fact, some of Eli’s most useful advice for Arch Manning might not have anything to do with football. Instead, it was about managing the fame that comes with being a Manning.

There aren’t many comparisons or points of reference for it. The Mannings are what many in the sport refer to as the “First Family of Football.”

“I think my only advice I told him was my move, I told him that you never… cell phones and everybody wants a picture, you’re trying to enjoy your college life, or you’re at a bar, or you’re with your buddies at dinner,” Eli Manning said. “I had a rule — I said it was a team rule — that you were not allowed to take pictures where alcohol was served.

“It’s just a good excuse and people believe it. So if you’re ever like, ‘Oh, sorry, I can’t take a picture where alcohol is served, it’s a team rule.’ They’re like, ‘Oh, that’s a good rule.'”

It’s one Eli Manning follows to this day. Although that sometimes leads to some awkward interactions.

“I still do it now,” Manning said with a laugh. “They’re like, ‘Wait, you’re not on a team.’ Wife rules. House rules.”

In any case, Arch Manning will have the full backing of his family headed into the season. Most are expecting big things, but they’ll be there to support him, win or lose.

“You know what, Arch, I’m excited for this season,” Eli Manning said. “Your second year as like the true starter in college, I think, is a big year. So I think he’ll have a big year in college and then we’ll see what happens going forward. But excited to get to watch him and kind of be there for his journey and get to support him in any way.”