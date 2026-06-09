Florida assistant coach tabs Texas transfer David Punch best SEC addition of the offseason

During the long college sports offseason, some of the most popular features on the Internet are quotes from anonymous coaches about other programs, often in the same conference. Even better? If you can get a coach on the record about a program in his league. Well, Texas fans are in for a treat.

Kyle Tucker of The Assist had Florida assistant basketball coach Jonathan Safir on the program to discuss a number of Gators-related topics. But at the end of his interview, Tucker opened things up a bit.

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First, he wondered aloud if the SEC might be as good as it has ever been next season. Second, he wanted to know which addition stood out as the conference’s most important this offseason. Texas was front of mind for Safir on both topics.

“I think the league has a chance to be historically good again,” said Safir, an assistant coach who dives heavily into the analytics side of basketball. “I think it’ll be the best league in college basketball. I think Texas did a fantastic job in the transfer portal, identifying guys, getting them to sign early.”

Texas took a five-man transfer class. Each of the five transfers was rated as a four-star addition in the On3 transfer portal rankings.

One, though, stood out to Safir. Texas landed a monster, he said.

“David Punch at Texas. He’s an awesome player,” Safir said. “We got to experience it firsthand at TCU last year in San Diego. They got us. We didn’t play our best, but he’s an awesome player and I think the frontcourt of him and Matas (Vokietaitis), they’ll be a tough out.”

In that game against Florida, an eventual No. 1 seed and, at the time, the defending national champion, Punch racked up 19 points, nine rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals. He did it all.

Of course, that was just a small glimpse at the kind of year he was about to have for the Horned Frogs. Punch finished the year averaging 14.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.3 steals per game. He was one of the most versatile big men in the country.

And at least one opposing coach thinks he’s the best the SEC has to offer when it comes to offseason additions. Not too shabby for Texas.