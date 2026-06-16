Florida State transfer SS Isa Torres commits to Texas

Florida State transfer shortstop Isa Torres has committed to Texas, she announced via Instagram. She entered the NCAA transfer portal after a decorated three-year run in Tallahassee.

Torres is coming off a record-breaking run at Florida State and a career-best season in 2026. She set Florida State records with a .530 batting average, .591 on-base percentage, .978 slugging percentage and 78 runs scored. She also set career-highs with 16 home runs and 56 RBI.

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Torres was the ACC Player of the Year and conference defensive player of the year and also became D1Softball’s National Player of the Year for her efforts. She helped Florida State to a 52-10 overall record and 21-3 mark in conference play before becoming the top player to enter the transfer portal.

Before arriving at Florida State, Torres played high school softball at Georgetown (TX), where she was the No. 9 overall player in the 2023 recruiting cycle, according to Extra Innings Softball. Now, she’s getting ready to return to her home state and play for Texas, which is fresh off a second straight Women’s College World Series title.

Isa Torres’ decision to enter the transfer portal made waves across the softball world given her achievements at Florida State. In a post on social media, she cited the difficulty of her decision while also looking back on her time with the Seminoles.

“This has been one of the most difficult decisions I’ve ever had to make,” Torres said. “After a great deal of thought, prayer, and conversations with my family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal and pursue the next chapter of my softball journey. Florida State has given me more than I could ever put into words. … This decision is not about leaving something behind. It is about pursuing a new opportunity and embracing a new challenge. My respect, appreciation, and love for Florida State remain unchanged.

“I will always be grateful for the opportunity to wear the garnet and gold and represent one of the greatest programs in college softball. … No matter where my journey takes me next, a piece of my heart will always belong to Florida State.”

Texas is coming off its second consecutive national championship after taking down Texas Tech in Oklahoma City earlier this month. Teagan Kavan led the way for the Longhorns and made history as the first player to ever win back-to-back WCWS Most Outstanding Player awards.