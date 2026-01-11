Former Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman committed to Texas out of the NCAA transfer portal, he announced via Instagram on Sunday. The Longhorns were one of three visits by the wideout.

Coleman had a large role for the Tigers’ offense over the last two years. In 2025, Coleman had 56 catches for 708 yards, five touchdowns and 12.6 yards per catch. In two seasons, Coleman has 93 catches for 1,306 yards, 13 touchdowns and 14 yards per catch.

Coleman came to Auburn as one of the program’s highest-rated recruits in recent history. Largely, he lived up to that billing as across two seasons, he hauled in 84 passes for 1,215 yards and 12 touchdowns.

As a high school prospect, Coleman was a Five-Star Plus+ recruit in the 2024 class. According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services, he was the nation’s No. 4 overall prospect and No. 2 wide receiver.

He signed with the Tigers over offers from Clemson, Texas A&M, Alabama, LSU and dozens of other major programs. Coleman was committed to the Aggies for nearly five months before they fired head coach Jimbo Fisher, and as a result, Coleman’s future position coach Dameyune Craig. He flipped his pledge from A&M to Auburn on December 1, 2023 — marking a massive recruiting win for Hugh Freeze.

Texas is coming off a season where they just missed out on the College Football Playoff. The Longhorns finished 10-3 by beating Michigan 41-27 in the Citrus Bowl.

Led by QB Arch Manning’s second half of the season development, Texas got on a hot streak. That included a win over 11-0 Texas A&M to end the season. Coleman adds to a dynamic offensive approach under Steve Sarkisian next fall.