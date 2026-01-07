Former Rutgers cornerback Bo Mascoe committed to Texas out of the NCAA transfer portal. He spent three years with the Scarlet Knights.

This past season, Mascoe had 53 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception, four pass deflections and two forced fumbles. In his career, Mascoe has 105 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, nine pass deflections, one fumble recovery and two forced fumbles.

As a member of the Class of 2023, Mascoe was a three-star recruit out of Kissimmee (Fla). Osceola, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 131 prospect in the state, the No. 94 cornerback in the class and the No. 933 overall prospect in the class.

Mascoe joins a Texas team that finished 10-3, just missing out on the College Football Playoff. But, they ended the season with a 41-27 win over Michigan in the Citrus Bowl.

Mascoe wasn’t the only Rutgers CB to enter the transfer portal following the team’s 5-7 season as the Scarlet Knights missed out on a third straight bowl game. Jacobie Henderson entered the portal as well, looking elsewhere.

He spent one year with the program after coming in from Marshall. This year, Henderson started all 12 games at cornerback for the Scarlet Knights. He played three years at Marshall, redshirting in 2022, so he has one year of eligibility remaining.

Henderson finished 2025 with 42 total tackles, three tackles for loss and five pass deflections. He has 115 tackles and two interceptions in his career.

As a member of the Class of 2022, Henderson was a three-star recruit out of Fort Mill (S.C.) Catawba Ridge, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 21 overall prospect in the state, the No. 109 safety in the class and the No. 1,314 overall prospect in the class.