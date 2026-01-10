Former Florida State junior linebacker Justin Cryer is headed home after committing to Texas out of the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett. Cryer, a native of Katy, Tex., will have one more year of eligibility remaining in Austin.

The 6-foot-1 and 232-pound Cryer has appeared in 34 games in three seasons with the Seminoles (2023-25), including starting a career-best eight of 12 games this past season and finishing with a career-high 43 total tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack and three quarterback hurries in 2025. For his career, Cryer tallied 87 total tackles, including seven for loss.

Cryer originally signed with Northwestern as a three-start prospect in the 2023 recruiting cycle out of Royal (Katy, Tex.), before transferring to Florida State the summer prior to his freshman season.

Cryer is Texas’ 10th transfer commitment out of the portal since it opened on Jan. 2nd, and second Friday, following a pledge from former Oregon State interior offensive lineman Dylan Sikorski earlier in the day. They were preceeded by commitments from former LSU defensive lineman Zion Williams and former Arizona State running back Raleek Brown on Thursday.

Arizona State transfer RB Raleek Brown commits to Texas

Arizona State transfer running back Raleek Brown has committed to play for Texas in 2026, per On3’s Pete Nakos. He played the past two seasons with the Sun Devils after originally beginning his college career at USC in 2022.

This past season, Brown had the best season of his career, finishing with 1,141 yards rushing and four touchdowns. He also hauled in 34 catches for another 239 yards and two touchdowns. That earned him All-Big 12 first team honors.

Brown played high school football at Mater Dei (CA), where he was a four-star recruit in the 2022 class. He ranked as the No. 69 overall player and No. 8 wide receiver in the cycle according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

— On3’s Chandler Vessels contributed to this report.