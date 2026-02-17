Greg McElroy debates whether Arch Manning can take next step at Texas

Although Texas quarterback Arch Manning didn’t quite live up to his almost unfair Heisman Trophy expectations heading into his first season as a starting quarterback, he showed extreme promise and will enter the 2026 season with the same (and maybe even higher) expectations.

His 2025 season started off a bit rocky, as he hit the 300-plus yard passing mark in just one of Texas‘ first seven games. Over the span of the Longhorns’ final six games, however, Manning looked like one of the best quarterbacks in football.

He led Texas to a 5-1 record over its last six games of the season, passing for 300-plus yards in half of those games. Manning passed for 14 touchdowns and just two interceptions over that span, and delivered an incredible performance in a Citrus Bowl victory over No. 18 Michigan. He passed for 221 yards and two scores (no interceptions), and also rushed for 155 yards and two more scores.

With a long offseason ahead, ESPN’s Greg McElroy debated whether or not Arch Manning could take the next step at Texas on the latest edition of ‘Always College Football‘. This next step is transforming Texas into a ‘quarterback defined football team’, which has seen numerous National Champions crowned in recent history. Indiana in 2025 (Fernando Mendoza), Georgia in 2021 and 2022 (Stetson Bennett IV), Alabama in 2020 (Mac Jones), and LSU in 2019 (Joe Burrow).

Greg McElroy talks Texas’ transition into a ‘quarterback defined team’ behind Arch Manning

“The interesting thing when looking at Texas in 2026 is not talent. We know Texas has talent,” McElroy said. “They’ve been talented for as long as I can remember. The real question, however, is does Texas become a quarterback defined football team? There’s a big difference between a team that wins because it has a better roster, and a team that wins because its quarterback gives them that repeatable identity in the biggest moments of the game.

“Here’s what I mean by quarterback defined; when things are clean and you’re ahead playing a team that you out talent when the crowd is calm, most quarterbacks look good. Most quarterbacks are going to be good in that scenario. But, the season is not decided by those clean moments. It’s decided on 3rd & 8 when the defense has this unbelievable disguise in coverage. It’s decided on a redzone snap when the window is so small.

“So 2026 for Texas is not ‘can Arch make the wow throws?’ We know he can make the wow throws, right. It’s can Arch make the right throws in the right time in the moment when defenses are trying to take away his comfort level. If he can, Texas has the profile of a title team. Not because the roster is great, but because the offense becomes something that defenses will fear every single snap.”

In the mid-to-late 2000s, Texas was almost always a ‘quarterback defined team’. Those legendary teams were led by Vince Young and Colt McCoy, and you could always depend on them to lead the Longhorns to a victory in the biggest games. It has been a while since the program could truly say this about itself, but with Arch returning for his second year at the helm, it could surely happen in Austin.