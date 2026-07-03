Greg McElroy makes case for, against Texas being college football’s preseason No. 1

Texas enters the 2026 college football season as one of the nation’s most talented teams. However, not everyone is ready to rank the Longhorns at the top of the polls.

ESPN analyst Greg McElroy broke down both sides of the argument on the latest episode of Always College Football. He explained why Steve Sarkisian’s squad has the talent to win it all, but also cautioned against repeating the mistakes of last preseason with the Longhorns.

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McElroy believes Texas has all the ingredients to contend for a national championship, but he isn’t prepared to overlook what happened a year ago. The Longhorns entered the 2025 season with enormous expectations, before falling short of the College Football Playoff.

Because of that, McElroy said Texas must prove it on the field before earning the No. 1 ranking: “Now we arrive at the most important team in this entire episode,” McElroy said. “Not because Texas is the best, but because Texas in many ways is the warning label.”

McElroy pointed to the lofty expectations surrounding the Longhorns entering last season. Texas opened the year ranked No. 1 in many preseason polls, while quarterback Arch Manning was widely viewed as the Heisman Trophy favorite before ever taking a full season’s worth of snaps.

Instead, the Longhorns stumbled early with a road loss to Ohio State and never fully recovered, ultimately missing the CFP altogether: “And that’s kind of cold, but it’s reality,” McElroy added. “So forgive me if I approach the 2026 hype with a slight raised eyebrow right now.”

Even with that disappointment fresh in mind, McElroy outlined several reasons why Texas could still be one of the nation’s best teams this fall.

It starts with Manning, who enters his fourth season in Sarkisian’s offense after finishing last year on a high note. McElroy believes the former five-star quarterback showed tremendous growth over the second half of the season and could emerge as one of the country’s elite signal-callers.

“He closed the season far better than he opened it,” McElroy explained. “If he can just continue to stack them, starting with Week 1 this season, the guy really will be in the Heisman Trophy conversation.”

Additionally, McElroy highlighted Texas’ offseason additions, including landing standout receiver Cam Coleman through the transfer portal while adding explosiveness to the backfield. Defensively, he praised edge rusher Colin Simmons and what he believes could be one of college football’s top front sevens: “The talent is undeniable,” McElroy said.

Still, McElroy isn’t completely sold. He noted Manning underwent offseason surgery in January and was limited throughout spring practice, even if the expectation is he’ll be fully healthy by the start of the season.

Moreover, McElroy also pointed to the transition under new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp as another unknown entering the year. A solid argument for his case against.

More than anything, though, McElroy believes last season serves as a reminder that preseason expectations alone don’t guarantee success: “The crown is a curse,” McElroy elaborated. “They wore it last year. It didn’t fit very well.”

In the end, McElroy believes Texas has every opportunity to compete for a national championship. But until the Longhorns put together a complete season and live up to their immense potential, he isn’t ready to rank them No. 1: “I cannot have Texas at No. 1,” McElroy said. “Not right now.”