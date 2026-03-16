Jonah Williams injury update: Texas two-sport athlete requires shoulder surgery

Texas two-sport athlete Jonah Williams will undergo shoulder surgery after re-injuring his shoulder while diving for a ball in foul territory against USC Upstate on Friday, per Anwar Richardson. Williams is an outfielder for the Longhorns’ baseball team and plays safety for the school’s football program.

Williams’ surgery will end his baseball season. He’s previously battled issues with the same shoulder that will require surgery. On Sunday, Texas head baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle said he didn’t think Williams’ shoulder injury was “serious.”

“I don’t think it’s anything super serious,” Schlossnagle said. “He’s just sore. We’ll find out when they get it looked at tomorrow. But he just banged up his shoulder a little bit. I think he’s OK, though.”

Unfortunately, Schlossnagle’s initial assumption was incorrect. It’s brutal news for the Longhorns, who also lost freshman outfielder Presley Courville to an injury last week.

It’s unclear how/if Williams’ injury will affect his ability to play football next season. Alas, it’ll undoubtedly negate his ability to participate in spring camp, which began today.

While battling through injuries last season, Williams played 71 snaps on defense and 84 snaps on special teams. He finished the 2025 campaign with nine total tackles.

Jonah Williams played high school football at Ball (TX), where he was a five-star prospect. He was the No. 7 overall player and No. 1 safety in the 2025 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

This story will be updated.