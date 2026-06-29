Jordan Rodgers proclaims Arch Manning isn't best QB in college football, chooses Trinidad Chambliss

Arch Manning entered last season with sky-high expectations, and by the end of the year, he looked every bit like one of college football’s brightest stars. Despite Manning’s emergence, ESPN’s Jordan Rodgers isn’t ready to call the Texas quarterback the nation’s best entering the 2026 season.

Appearing Monday on Get Up, Rodgers instead gave that distinction to Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, after the Rebels star’s remarkable first season at the FBS level.

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“No, I don’t,” Rodgers said when asked if Manning is the best quarterback in college football. “I was the one, maybe the only one last year preseason saying, ‘Let’s pump the brakes a little bit. We haven’t seen this guy play yet.'”

Still, Rodgers acknowledged just how much Manning improved throughout the 2025 campaign: “Now, he did play really well down the stretch, 7-1 down the stretch, 20 touchdowns, just two interceptions,” Rodgers added. “Arch was the best quarterback at the end of the regular season.”

However, Rodgers believes Chambliss separated himself during the College Football Playoff: “But the best quarterback in the College Football Playoff, and the best quarterback going into this season, in my opinion, is Trinidad Chambliss,” Rodgers explained.

“What he did in that Playoff, he was the best player. Three hundred sixty-two yards against Georgia, almost singlehandedly beat Miami to advance to the national championship.”

Alas, Chambliss became one of college football’s biggest breakout stars after transferring to Ole Miss from Division II Ferris State. Rodgers noted there was legitimate NFL Draft buzz surrounding the Rebels quarterback before he elected to return for another season.

“There were a lot of people talking about him as a first-round draft pick, if he chose to come out,” Rodgers opined. “He’s so talented, really just his first year at this level, coming from a lower rank. I’m really excited about him.”

While Rodgers stopped short of placing Manning atop his quarterback rankings, he made it clear he expects the Texas star to continue ascending: “But back to Arch,” Rodgers stated. “There are still some mechanical issues that I think he has to improve upon. He got so much better at the end of the year.

“He was more consistent with his feet, but when his feet are elongated or not in the right place, his velocity dips, the spiral is a little wobbly, and he misses at times.”

Rodgers added that he expects Manning to remain firmly in the Heisman Trophy race while continuing to develop as an NFL prospect: “I expect Arch to take another big step,” Rodgers said. “I expect him to be in New York at the Heisman Trophy ceremony.

“He’s going to be really good, but I still think some of those mechanical issues, I want to see those cleaned up to project him to be a top-10 or a first-round draft pick next year.”

All told, Manning enters the 2026 season after throwing for 3,163 yards and 26 touchdowns while adding 399 rushing yards and 10 scores on the ground during his first full season as Texas’ starting quarterback.

The Longhorns are once again viewed as one of the favorites to compete for both the SEC championship and the College Football Playoff, while Chambliss returns to lead an Ole Miss team coming off its first-ever CFP semifinal appearance. Time will tell which quarterback takes the lead in 2026.