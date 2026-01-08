Arch Manning is returning to Texas for the 2026 season. However, some analysts, such as ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky, believe Manning would be the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft this year. During an appearance on Get Up on Thursday, SEC Network analyst Jordan Rodgers explained why he disagrees with Orlovsky.

“I agree, between the ears, I think he is elite. Athleticism, can make plays. You saw it, elite,” Rodgers said. “The arm talent, I don’t think it’s elite. I don’t think his arm is super strong. I don’t think he spins it super consistently. I think still there’s three or four throws a game that kind of get away from him

“I worry not that he can be a starter in the NFL and have a career. Can he be a guy that can change the game at that level, that can elevate the play of everyone around him, not just with his legs, but with pure arm talent? Where do you stand on that? Because the arm is the only thing that I go, I think I still need to see more consistency for one more year of some of those throws that get away from him.”

Manning entered the 2025 campaign with nearly unprecedented hype. After spending two seasons as Texas’ backup, Manning was finally the Longhorns’ QB1 and Texas entered the season ranked No. 1 in the country.

The redshirt sophomore didn’t burst out of the starting gates the way some pundits expected. Manning only completed 56.7% of his passes for 170 total yards in Texas’ season-opening loss to Ohio State.

Manning bounced back with stellar performances against subpar squads, but continued to struggle against elite talent. Then, midway through the season, Manning found his stride.

In Texas’ 45-38 win over Mississippi State on Oct. 25, Manning erupted for 346 passing yards and three touchdowns, compared to one interception. Manning also scored a TD in the ground game against the Bulldogs.

He carried his momentum into Texas’ next contest, throwing for 328 yards in a triumph over Vanderbilt. In fact, Manning never slowed down.

In the Longhorns’ final six games of the season, Arch Manning logged 1,714 passing yards and 14 touchdowns, while only throwing two interceptions. In contrast, Manning threw for 1,317 passing yards, 12 TDs and five interceptions through Texas’ first six games of the season.

Although Manning could likely earn a spot on an NFL roster this year, he’s running it back at Texas in 2026. The 21-year-old believes he has unfinished business with the Longhorns.

“I felt like I developed a lot this year, especially towards the back half, and I want to keep it going,” Manning said. “There’s no reason to leave. I feel like I got a lot more football left to play, and excited to still be a part of this team.”