Jordan Shipley update: Former Texas WR updates health following life-threatening accident

Legendary former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Jordan Shipley recently had a life-threatening accident after suffering burns in a ranching accident. Shipley spent around 10 days in the ICU before being released. To this point, there had not been an update from the man himself. However, Shipley provided positive news on how he is recovering.

“I’m good,” Shipley said via The Stampede. “You can’t even really see some of the burns. Everything has kind of turned back to normal… My legs are going to take a while. They’re still pretty red and I think the blood flow is just not as good down there, circulation. They told me my ankles would be the last thing that really kind of heal up. It’s been four months to the day.”

Shipley also told the full story of the accident, which included him having to drive 45 minutes to the nearest hospital. A fire broke out on a ranch property he was working on. No phone service being available meant Shipley had to attempt to put the fire out himself instead of calling the fire department.

With the goal of stopping the fire’s path to a different property, Shipley got in a skid-steer. However, the door would not open before the fire caught up to him.

“I’m shaking the door as hard as I can and trying to open it,” Shipley said. “Just praying and screaming. And then, the only thing I could think to do was to turn the machine back around… and see if I could crash it at the bottom. I started to do that but with the tracks being off the rollers the way it was, it wouldn’t go the way I needed it to go. I slid back into the fire, about 10 or 12 feet… for some reason, I check the door again and that time, I shook it and got it open.”

Shipley said he was just thankful to be alive when getting out of the fire. From there, the journey to the hospital began, where he says his body went into shock when arriving. For a few days, updates were provided by Shipley’s wife via Facebook. She shared the sentiment of her husband, saying it’s a “miracle” that he was still alive following the accident.

Now, four months later, Shipley appears to be doing well and in decent spirits. Although the recovery is still ongoing, it’s fantastic news on the Longhorn legend.