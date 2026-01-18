Jordan Shipley‘s wife, Sunny Helms Shipley, revealed the former Texas superstar was miraculously discharged from an Austin-area hospital in a Facebook post Saturday. Shipley’s release comes less than two weeks after he suffered severe burns in a Jan. 6 accident on his family’s ranch in Burnet.

Shipley sustained third-degree burns to roughly 20 percent of his body after a farming machine he was operating on his ranch caught fire. He was quickly care-flighted from Burnet to Austin, where he’s been recovering while receiving physical and occupational therapy inside the Dell Seton Burn Center ever since. Sunny Shipley provided the positive update on her husband’s status on her personal Facebook page, where she described his speedy recovery as “nothing short of a miracle.”

“This week has been life changing in many ways … but because I know so many are praying, I wanted to let you know that we left the hospital,” Sunny Shipley wrote Saturday. “I still can’t believe it. Numerous doctors, nurses and specialists kept telling us, as we were being discharged, that he is nothing short of a miracle and they’ve never seen someone come in to their care in his condition and leave this soon … much less be out of the hospital bed.

“He’s still in a lot of pain, we have a hard and long journey ahead but you can guarantee he and I will carry it with joy and praise,” Shipley’s wife continued. “We aren’t quite home yet, but will stay close the hospital as he has dressing changes and we will monitoring his adjustment out of the hospital. The Dell Seton burn team, nurses and everyone we came in contact with there are special people that impacted us greatly. Please say a prayer for them and thank God for them, as they are dealing with heartbreaking cases all day everyday. We love you all deeply. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

As his wife said, Jordan Shipley plans to remain in Austin and close to the Dell Seton burn center where he will continue to receive treatment and undergo further physical and occupational therapy. But while he still faces a long road to recovery, the former Texas great is already ahead of schedule in that process.

As he recovers from an accident at his ranch, Jordan Shipley is still supporting his Texas Longhorns. Despite the bandages on his hand, he flashed a Hook ‘Em sign at the hospital on Wednesday.

Shipley’s sister, Shelbi Nuñez, posted an update Jan. 7 on the former Texas star’s condition. She said he did well in both physical and occupational therapy, and she confirmed he has a procedure Thursday that will be important to determining next steps.

But Shelbi also posted a photo of a special moment from the day. Jordan put up the “Hook ‘Em” horn-up hand gesture through the bandages as he recovers from burns suffered in the early January accident.

“Jordan whispered to us siblings earlier ‘Gods [sic] not done with me yet,” Nuñez wrote in a Facebook post.