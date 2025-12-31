Arch Manning takes the field one more time in 2025 on Wednesday. Texas faces a familiar opponent in the Michigan Wolverines, setting up a rematch of an early-season showdown from 2024. Manning has already announced he will be back in Austin for another campaign, meaning the Citrus Bowl is extended preparation for next year.

From the outside, expectations were sky-high for Manning entering his first season as the starter. Struggles followed and criticism also reached a sky-high point before the light switch seemingly turned on around the fourth quarter of the Mississippi State game.

Since then, Manning has been more consistent and looked closer to what everybody thought he could be. Josh Pate sees a world where the rise for Manning continues heading into 2026 after plenty of people out there sold on the idea of him being a quality player.

“In retrospect, maybe we look back in the history books five years from now when his total college career has been written, his early NFL career is beginning to be written, and we say ‘Hey, remember when we all hyped up Arch and he was kind of just okay?,'” Pate said via 105.3 The Fan. “And then everyone sold their stock because he was just okay and then he was, in his second full year as a starter, what everyone thought he would be after they sold the stock.”

Five out of the last six games saw Manning throw for at least 250 yards. His completion percentage took a sharp uptick as well, while adding 12 touchdowns and just two interceptions. Texas A&M is the lone blemish when looking at the pass game but Manning rushed for 53 yards and a score in the finale.

Steve Sarkisian hopes the back half turns into a full season’s worth of work for Manning. Texas is looking to shore up multiple positions this offseason via the NCAA transfer portal. This includes offensive line to get Manning some better protection and possibly even some more wide receiver help. Getting the run game back to its prior form would not be a bad idea either.

Pate is certainly optimistic about what the future could hold. For now, all attention for Manning is putting together a good effort in the Citrus Bowl. Texas can get to 10 wins for the third season in a row, something the program has not done since a nine-year streak under Mack Brown.