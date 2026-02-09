Kirk Herbstreit: 'I'll be shocked' if Arch Manning isn't the guy in 2026 QB class

Expectations were unquestionably high for Arch Manning entering the 2025 season, his first as the starting quarterback at Texas. While he went through some struggles over the course of the season, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit is still a believer in Manning heading into 2026.

In an interview with On3’s Crain & Cone, Herbstreit revealed that he believes Manning will be the guy in next year’s quarterback class. In fact, he’ll be shocked if the Texas QB doesn’t emerge as the top guy when it’s all said and done.

“He lived it, he experienced it, he survived it,” Herbstreit said of Manning. “I’ll be shocked, when the dust settles, if he’s not the guy in the class.”

On the season, Manning completed 61.4% of his passes for 3,163 yards, 26 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He added 399 yards and ten scores on the ground. Those aren’t bad numbers by any means, but they didn’t quite live up to the hype that many placed on him.

Herbstreit: Expectations were almost unfair on Manning in 2025

Manning’s best football of the season came down the stretch. After being held without a touchdown for the one and only time in 2025 at Kentucky on October 18, Manning reached another level. Over the next two weeks, he threw for 346 and then 328 yards against Mississippi State and Vanderbilt, with seven total touchdowns to one interception across those two games.

After a loss at Georgia on November 15, Manning averaged 263 yards per game across the final three games, all Texas wins. He had seven passing touchdowns and no interceptions in the final stretch, and added a pair of rushing touchdowns and even a receiving touchdown in the final two weeks of the regular season before erupting for 155 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground in the Citrus Bowl against Michigan.

As the season went on, Manning looked more and more comfortable. In Herbstreit’s eyes, the expectations surrounding Manning were almost unfair and that impacted the play of the Texas QB early on.

“I just think he’s been through a tough stretch, where the expectations were almost unfair,” Herbstreit said. “And a lot of it was his own doing. He felt the tension, I think it affected him. When you’re going into a season, it’s like, ‘He’s better than both of his uncles, he’s better than his grandpa,’ it’s like every throw had to be, ‘Whoa, did you see that?'”

Texas invested around Manning this offseason, adding Auburn transfer receiver Cam Coleman through the portal. The Longhorns also brought in former NC State RB Hollywood Smothers, Arizona State transfer RB Raleek Brown, and plenty others.

Expectations will remain high for Manning in 2026. Herbstreit is a believer, and there’s plenty of reason why. Manning and Texas host Texas State to begin the 2026 season before Ohio State comes to town in Week 2.