March Madness 2026: 11-seed Texas downs 3-seed Gonzaga to advance to Sweet 16

In an NCAA Tournament devoid of big upsets early on, Texas delivered the biggest to date. Third-seeded Gonzaga contested the game throughout, but Texas persevered and held on for a 74-68 win.

It was the defense by the Longhorns that really limited the Bulldogs and eventually earned the SEC squad the win. Gonzaga’s biggest run of the contest was a 5-0 run.

Texas simply didn’t let anything snowball on it during the game. And it just wore Gonzaga down over time.

“You know, just keeping the dream alive,” guard Jordan Pope said. “We don’t want to go home just yet, so just playing desperate. That’s what we’ve been doing since we got to Dayton in Ohio a couple days ago. And now we’re in the Sweet 16.”

A 3-pointer by Camden Heide with 14 seconds left essentially iced the game for Texas, and big man Matas Vokietaitis followed that up with a layup with two seconds remaining to finalize the margin.

“In honor of Wally Szczerbiak as a shooter, I’ve got to tell you I’m going to take credit,” coach Sean Miller said. “I put him in. It was like one of those things where you see it so many times. Just to have another guy on the court who can make a three. Cam paid us back here tonight in a lot of ways. He, really, it was an amazing shot. The biggest shot of the season. And I’m glad he had the confidence to take it. And I’m actually glad I put him in. I’ll take credit there.”

Vokietaitis had an efficient night from the floor for Texas, scoring 17 points and pulling down nine rebounds to set the tempo and control the pace of the game. He made life on the boards a nightmare for the Bulldogs.

And in a game where, statistically, much was even throughout, guard Jordan Pope hit some huge shots to swing the game. He finished with 17 points, knocking down three 3-pointers in the contest.

“Well in March it’s about the players,” Miller said. “Guys have to take and make shots. They have to make big plays. A guy like Jordan, who’s been around college for a number of years, he’s playing at a desperate level in a really good way. And there’s not a lot of guards that are playing in the tournament that are playing any better than him.

“But it’s guys like him, it’s a shot that Heide made. Heide, I’m looking at him, he didn’t even sweat. He made a shot from the right corner. I mean his face, he’s fresher than I am. But yeah, it’s great to see him make that shot.””

With the win, Texas advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2023. The team will meet the winner of 2-seed Purdue and 7-seed Miami.