Former Michigan State linebacker Darius Snow has committed to Texas via the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Pete Nakos confirmed on Thursday. Snow will be a seventh-year senior in the 2026 campaign.

Snow made 12 appearances and three starts for Michigan State last season. He tallied 34 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack.

Snow’s best campaign of his career thus far was in 2021, when he notched a career-high 81 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery. It’s worth noting that Snow played nickelback during the 2021 season and switched to linebacker in 2022.

In total, Snow amassed 48 appearances in his six seasons at Michigan State. He logged 161 tackles and 9.5 tackles for loss.

Darius Snow played high school football at Hebron (TX), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 414 overall player and No. 31 safety in the 2020 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Snow is the 21st transfer who has committed to Texas this offseason. The Longhorns are reloading on talent after falling short of the College Football Playoff last season. Most notably, Texas reeled in transfer commitments from wide receiver Cam Coleman and linebacker Rasheem Biles.

Along with Texas’ other transfer, Darius Snow will serve under first-year Texas defensive coordinator Will Muschamp. Texas hired Muschamp this offseason after parting ways with DC Pete Kwiatkowski. College football expert David Pollack believes Muschamp will be the best defensive coordinator in all of college football.

“Talent is not a problem. Attitude and toughness is the problem at Texas. [Muschamp]’s got plenty of that; plenty of attitude, plenty of plenty of toughness, plenty of five stars, plenty of pass rush,” Pollack said on the See Ball Get Ball podcast. “He should have a little bit of everything. If you’re a Texas fan, the No. 1 thing you’ll be excited about is your scheme will not be play-it-safe.

“… Texas has the talent to play more aggressively, to blitz more, to play more man-to-man. … I think [Muschamp] immediately comes in, he changes that defense and he changes the attitude and the edge of the team, because he ain’t gonna put up with nothing.”

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.