Mike Gundy dubs Arch Manning most improved player in college football during 2025 season

When Oklahoma State decided to fire Mike Gundy, he had a little more time to watch college football across the country. So, he checked out an old foe of his, the Texas Longhorns. Gundy went head-to-head against Steve Sarkisian for a short period of time in the Big 12. More than anything, he was watching Arch Manning play for the first time.

Gundy wound up seeing a lot of improvement from the Texas quarterback. He called Manning the most improved player in the sport throughout the entire season.

“He improved considerably throughout the year,” Gundy said via The Herd. “I ended up watching most of Texas’ games from Week 3 or 4 through the end of the year. And I thought he improved more than any player that I saw. Like, Mendoza was good from the start, all the way through. But I thought Arch got better and made important plays in big games as the year went on.”

Manning certainly struggled early in the year. Texas went to Columbus to face Ohio State, a game televised on FOX and Big Noon Kickoff. Struggles against the Buckeyes and other nonconference opponents followed, leading to a lot of scrutiny.

By the time the latter half of SEC play kicked in, Gundy appeared to be impressed with what Manning was able to do. Texas relied on its quarterback in a couple of victories — primarily the season finale vs. Texas A&M and then again in the Citrus Bowl against Michigan. Manning flashed as a passer and really showed what he is able to do with his feet.

When Gundy was answering this question, Cowherd did wonder if the hype surrounding Manning would be similar if there were a different last name. Gundy addressed those thoughts, which have been around since Manning was in high school.

“He came in under a tremendous amount of pressure,” Gundy said. “Which is unfair for a young player, much less being at the University of Texas… The pressure is going to be there with his last name. His athleticism is a bonus for him. Particularly when he gets to the NFL with the great pass rush on the defensive ends.”

NFL execs are going to be just like Gundy during the 2026 season, hoping to see more improvement out of Manning in his second year as the full-time starter. Another shot at Ohio State, plus the SEC nine-game schedule, is coming this fall.