NFL executive evaluates Arch Manning, says last name puts 'generational' tag on Texas QB

NFL teams are just now getting a first look at Texas quarterback Arch Manning. Since Manning is expected to be a part of the 2027 cycle, scouts and executives will begin to watch his tape. Reviews are already being submitted early in the process. And a narrative that’s followed Manning since high school is once again popping up.

Many have questioned Manning’s ability throughout his career, usually citing his last name as a big advantage when it comes to the evaluation. An NFL assistant GM has done something similar, saying the last name is why some people list him as “generational.”

“He’s a good quarterback prospect—6′ 4″, athletic, can run, has plus arm talent but not special arm talent, and has improved every year,” an assistant GM said via SI’s Albert Breer. “The last name is putting the ‘generational’ thing on him, and I don’t think he’s that.”

Now, very few guys are actually labeled “generational” when it comes to the NFL Draft. Andrew Luck, who came out of Stanford, might be the latest universally agreed-upon one.

So naturally, a comparison between Luck and Manning, at least as prospects, followed from the executive. They also detailed what Manning did not do well during the 2025 season in Austin, his first as the full-time starter. Overall, the NFL assistant GM is willing to bet on Manning’s development, just not enough to put him at some kind of elite status.

“His decision-making under duress is still iffy and needs work; he runs hot and cold with his accuracy,” they said. “He can make pinpoint throws, but consistently misses on in-cuts, digs and slants. You’ll bet on the kid because of the pedigree, but he’s not in the Andrew Luck category.

“How I’d look at it: Luck was freaky smart, a freaky athlete. The floor was extremely high, the failure rate really low. Arch doesn’t have a low floor, but it’s definitely lower than that. And he has a ceiling that could match Luck’s—the true physical ability could match it. But some of the QB-specific play, he’s not there yet.”

Steve Sarkisian is a big reason why Manning committed to Texas out of New Orleans (LA) Isidore Newman. There is a long history for Sarkisian when it comes to quarterbacks, even dating back to his days as an assistant. Manning clearly trusts Sarkisian to help make sure the development aspect is there, remaining with the Longhorns despite two years on the bench.

Manning was considered limited during spring practice due to an injury. Texas is not worried about his health, though. By the time they take the field on Sept. 5, Manning should be back to 100%. People in NFL circles will be excited to see how he performs and looks when the 2026 season is over.