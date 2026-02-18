Paul Finebaum pumping brakes on Arch Manning Heisman, national championship talk in 2026

Paul Finebaum isn’t ready to crown Texas QB Arch Manning like he did prior to the 2025 season. But with the way Manning played down the stretch this past season, Texas might have a chance to win it all.

But rather than predicting Heisman Trophies and national championships for the youngest Manning gunslinger, Finebaum pumped the brakes, only slightly. The Longhorns are bound for a big run at the minimum in 2026.

“Listen, I’m not going back to where I was a year ago with declaring him the best player of all time, but he is a much better player,” Finebaum said on Get Up. “He won the Heisman in November. Unfortunately, he did poorly in September and October … I think they will be in the semifinals of the CFP. I don’t think Texas will win.”

Manning’s 2025 season started off a bit rocky, as he hit the 300-plus yard passing mark in just one of Texas‘ first seven games. Over the span of the Longhorns’ final six games, however, Manning looked like one of the best quarterbacks in football.

With a long offseason ahead, ESPN’s Greg McElroy debated whether or not Arch Manning could take the next step at Texas on the latest edition of ‘Always College Football.’ This next step is transforming Texas into a ‘quarterback-defined football team,’ which has seen numerous National Champions crowned in recent history. Indiana in 2025 (Fernando Mendoza), Georgia in 2021 and 2022 (Stetson Bennett IV), Alabama in 2020 (Mac Jones), and LSU in 2019 (Joe Burrow).

“Here’s what I mean by quarterback defined: when things are clean and you’re ahead playing a team that you out-talent when the crowd is calm, most quarterbacks look good,” McElroy said of Manning. “Most quarterbacks are going to be good in that scenario. But the season is not decided by those clean moments. It’s decided on 3rd & 8 when the defense has this unbelievable disguise in coverage. It’s decided on a redzone snap when the window is so small.

“So 2026 for Texas is not ‘can Arch make the wow throws?’ We know he can make the wow throws, right? It’s can Arch make the right throws in the right time in the moment when defenses are trying to take away his comfort level? If he can, Texas has the profile of a title team. Not because the roster is great, but because the offense becomes something that defenses will fear every single snap.”

Daniel Hager contributed to this report