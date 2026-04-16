Rasheem Biles reveals biggest difference between Texas, Pitt after transfer

Rasheem Biles arrived in Austin from the NCAA transfer portal after spending three seasons at Pitt. He was one of the top linebackers from this past cycle, and has now spent nearly a full spring with Texas.

When asked what the biggest difference between his new program and old — his answer might surprise you. It actually has nothing to do on the field.

“The parking tickets,” Biles admitted during a media appearance on Monday. “I’ve gotten like 15 tickets already, at Pitt the most I got was like 3.”

Thankfully, NIL has never been better at the college level and Biles should be able to pay off those tickets fairly easy. Still, that’s 15 since enrolling at Texas on Jan. 10 — those likely have added up quick.

On the field, however, Biles appears to be taking on Will Muschamp’s defense just as fast. Muschamp is a former SEC head coach at Florida and South Carolina, and most recently worked on Kirby Smart’s defensive staff at Georgia. Muschamp’s new linebacker had nothing but great things to say about his DC.

“It’s amazing playing in his defense. He really puts you in position to make plays,” Biles said. “You can just be so versatile in his defense, because there’s so many different positions and people you could just move. He always put you in the best position to make the play. He’s gonna put you to your strengths. He’s never gonna put you in a bad position. … It’s meant for everybody to make plays.”

Making plays was a specialty for Biles at Pitt. In 2025 alone, Biles racked up 100 tackles to go with 4.5 sacks, four pass breakups and a pair of interceptions. He has 183 combined tackles on his career — 181 of which have come in the last two seasons.

Fans will have to wait to see Biles, along with the rest of Texas’ incoming transfer portal and freshman classes in action, however. The Longhorns’ spring game has been converted to an open practice, which is set for Saturday, April 18. That means everyone will have to wait until the season opener against Texas State on Sept. 5 to catch a glimpse of the new Longhorns.