Saint Mary’s guard Mikey Lewis has committed to Texas out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He spent two seasons with the Gaels before making the move.

Lewis was a full-time starter for Saint Mary’s in 2025-26 after coming off the bench as a freshman the year prior. He had a major impact this season.

During the 2025-26 campaign, Mikey Lewis scored 13.9 points per game while also averaging 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He was a quality shooter from outside, too.

Lewis finished this season shooting 36.8% from 3-point range. He did it on heavy volume, attempting 185 shots on the season, or about 5.6 per contest.

In addition, Mikey Lewis also posted excellent numbers from the free-throw line. He shot 88.2% and managed to get there 93 times, a huge jump from his freshman season.

As a freshman, Lewis averaged 8.2 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest. He saw 15.9 minutes per game, shooting 37.4% from 3-point range.

He’ll be a welcome addition for Texas, which enjoyed considerable postseason success under first-year coach Sean Miller. The Longhorns are looking to build on that going forward, and Mikey Lewis should be a big part of that.

Mikey Lewis joins Elyjah Freeman at Texas

In addition to Mikey Lewis, former Auburn forward Elyjah Freeman has committed to Texas out of the NCAA transfer portal, per On3’s Joe Tipton. Freeman is ranked as the No. 6 small forward in this year’s cycle.

In his lone season at Auburn, Freeman averaged 9.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists for a Tiger team that missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021. Prior to landing at Auburn, Freeman starred during his freshman season at Lincoln Memorial.

There, Freeman was named South Atlantic Freshman of the Year, First Team All-SAC, and SAC All-Freshman Team. He averaged 18.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 3.2 assists for the Railsplitters in 2024-25.

On3’s Barkley Truax also contributed to this report.